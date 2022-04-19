What would the children of these movie couples be like?

“With the arrival of artificial intelligence we realized that ‘almost’ everything is possible”, the Brazilian Hidreley Leli Dião said to himself one day. Since then he has dedicated his Instagram account to digital art, where he has mixed imagination , pop culture, reality and pixel in every possible way.

Dião’s profile picture (@Hidreley) is the best cover letter to his account: a photorealistic portrait of what Moe Szyslak would look like if instead of a character from The Simpson was a real person. 245 thousand people follow their jobs every day. In addition to transforming cartoons into beings of flesh and blood, Dião has given life in pixels to monuments such as the Statue of Liberty and has practiced Hollywood’s favorite activity in recent years: digital rejuvenation. But in the last of his works, Dião has not been satisfied with reversing time and defeating death, but has wanted to create new life, and not just any life: he has created, with artificial intelligence, hyper-realistic portraits of what the children of his favorite fictional couples

What would the children of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman look like in Thor? How do those of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks after You have an email? And the Tobey Maguires and Kirsten Dunst if spider-man would it have continued without doing a reboot? How eighties would a son of Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis be in top gun? And how short? With Photoshop, FaceApp, experience and hours of work, Dião has imagined it for us.

@hidreleyInstagram

@hidreleyInstagram

@hidreleyInstagram

Just as the result of rejuvenation does not necessarily resemble real images from the past, none of Dião’s images are true to genetics or claim to be real; just look like it. And it’s even better. Because, what doubt can there be that the son of top gun he had to keep McGillis’s curls and Cruise’s smile. And how could I not have Bella and Edward’s child in Twilight his hair? We can also compare the latter with the imagined daughter between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. There is a star there that we will never get to know.

@hidreleyInstagram

@hidreleyInstagram

In some cases it is not difficult to imagine the faces created by Dião in a hypothetical sequel, in others we know that it is impossible because the characters broke up or even died at the end of the film, but it is enough to see the daughter of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio for them to return to shed the tears that sank the titanica.

@hidreleyInstagram

On other occasions, even more interesting, before the hypothetical children passed through Dião’s Photoshop, we got to see them in the same fiction. However, he has preferred to keep the same creative process in order to compare it. Thus, we can now contrast two Albus Severus Potters: the one from the Harry Potter, played by Arthur Bowen, and the result of the crossover between Harry and Ginny that Dião has imagined. It may be even better.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io