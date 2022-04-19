What Tom Cruise promises with Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Pictures has taken the opportunity offered by the excitement that aroused the NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, to offer a glimpse of what will be “Top Gun: Maverick”, sequel to the memorable “Top Gun” (1986) directed by Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, which at the time grossed nearly $387 million.

In “Top Gun: Maverick”, they say, the first 13 minutes are frenetic, pure adrenaline, and in them Tom Cruise will put on his pilot’s helmet again 35 years later.

Although the first trailer was released on December 16, 2019, the film is still not released after everything stopped due to the pandemic.

This sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Oblivion) ​​and features a screenplay by Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Town: City of Thieves), Justin Marks (The Jungle Book, Street Fighter : The Legend) and Eric Warren Singer (The Great American Swindle, The International: Shadow Money). The producer is Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, The Lone Ranger), and the protagonist is logically Tom Cruise (The Mummy, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back). In the cast we also find Milles Teller (Whiplash), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Glen Powell (How to get rid of your boss), Monica Barbaro (The Cathedral, and a long list of TV series).

The two-minute clip is fused together from risqué aerial shots and match footage. Combination that seeks to attract the eyes of sports fans that, as we know, in the United States is closely linked to the “American” and patriotism.

“After more than thirty years serving as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, motivating young pilots and paring the rank advancement that would leave him unable to fly. Crossing his path will be Bradley Bradshaw (Milles Teller), the son of a late friend of Maverick’s and a special and risky mission for the new cadets. The protagonist will find himself confronted with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.”

Apparently, this year, and soon “Top Gun: Maverick” is released