What to see: The 6 essential films of Sandra Bullock that you can enjoy in ‘streaming’ – Movie News

The star of ‘The Lost City’ has conquered us in different projects that have ranged from simple romantic comedies to impressive space epics. We review some of its classics that are available on platforms.

The name of Sandra Bullock is one of those that guarantees that a film will arouse interest. One of those lifelong stars, who can sustain entire projects based on charisma. One of them is her new premiere of her The Lost City, where her chemistry with Channing Tatum is the mainstay of this adventure comedy in the style of Green hearteither crocodile dundee.

Brad Pitt’s cameo and a romance in the jungle: This is ‘The Lost City’, the adventure comedy by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

But one of the keys that leads legions of fans to see Sandra Bullock’s films is her multiple recordings, like the ones we compiled in this tour of her films. 6 essential films that we can enjoy right now in the different streaming platforms. Any of these fixes you up a silly afternoon, so don’t hesitate to sign them up if you haven’t seen them.

‘Speed ​​(Maximum Power)’ (1994)

We had seen Bullock appear in several productions playing minor roles, but in none she stood out so much that she could almost be considered the co-star. And it has merit, because Speed ​​(maximum power) was intended as a vehicle of action for Keanu Reeves (with whom he has great chemistry), who was still proving his worth as a star of big projects.

Both came out triumphant in this spectacular thriller by Jan de Bont, a long-time cinematographer who made the leap to directing. A kind of Jungle of glass in a bus that can not be stopped, which maintains the tension and rhythm throughout two hours without giving up some fun derived from its crazy premise. Bullock stands out as that normal person who has to put his hands on the wheel on the day he least expected. PBut that’s the key Speed: heroes who are because the circumstances require it, not because they are made for it.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘While you were sleeping’ (1995)

Bullock would shine again, this time as the real protagonist, in another film where she must play an ordinary woman who finds herself involved in a bizarre situation and must push forward as best she can. The premise of While you were Sleeping It’s almost as crazy as Speed, showing us Bullock’s character pretending to be the fiancée of a man she is in love with and saves in an accident that leaves him in a coma. And things get even more twisted from there.

It could have gone very wrong, but somehow Jon Turteltaub finds the right tone so that it doesn’t turn out to be a creepy movie and we even manage to be involved in its story. That sympathetic touch, almost too naive, consolidates a foundation that is as simple as it is attractive, enough so that the chemistry between Bullock and Bill Pullman raise the set. One of those romantic comedies that go very well at Christmas.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Time to kill’ (1996)

There was a time when adaptations of John Grisham novels were today’s superhero movies (or something like that). Even the quirky Joel Schumacher couldn’t resist bringing a couple of them to the movies. The most successful of them was this Time to killfollowing a controversial racially tinged judicial process with Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L Jackson and, of course, Sandra Bullock.

As a good Schumacher film, it does not settle for an overly conventional approach, and is not shy about emphasizing the crazy or ridiculous aspects, like that way of drawing the racists of the Ku Klux Klan. And, even so, it maintains an effective drama, acted with rigor and allowing an interesting chemistry to flourish between McConaughey and Bullock. A little tacky, but also effective and forceful.

You can see it on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Miss Special Agent’ (2000)

If there are still questions as to why Sandra Bullock was one of the biggest movie stars of her time, few movies are going to dispel those questions as much as Miss Special Agent. A movie about an FBI agent who has to infiltrate a Miss America pageant to hunt down a criminal he would have completely collapsed if he didn’t have a real star to carry everything on his shoulders.

But Bullock was that star. There are many aspects of the film that have not aged well, especially some slimy details, but there are others that are surprising, showing themselves more advanced than one would expect from a commercial 90s movie. However, its main argument is the comic parade that the actress performs, showing her talent both for the physical aspects of comedy and for dropping phrases. Charisma everywhere.

You can see it in HBOMax.

‘Gravity’ (2013)

It could be argued that Gravity is the most important film in this selection, because of how it “legitimized” the actress beyond her proven charisma in commercial comedies. At the very least, it’s the most compelling movie of all, with the colossal space spectacle of Alfonso Cuaron keeping us in tension practically all its hour and a half duration.

Using the gimmicky but urgent technique of the (false) sequence shot, Cuarón achieves a fast-paced exercise that achieves something very complicated although it may be obvious: making the immensity of space feel claustrophobic. Bullock, present in almost every frame of the film, manages to give a solid framework to the film by sustaining its emotional arc. With this, he manages to make the film more than a dazzling film, but a tremendous work of science fiction.

You can see it on HBO Max.

‘Special Bodies’ (2013)

Another of his best comedies is a trip to the past (in a way). Beside Melissa McCarthy stars Special bodiesa police comedy inspired by the seventies classics with which its director probably grew up Paul Feig. LThe film follows the spirit of the buddy film, with Bullock in the role of the most uptight cop and McCarthy playing the wildest.

ANDhe spirit is very ’70s, but so up-to-date that it’s hardly obvious. Feig also takes advantage of her usual improvisational style to unleash her actresses, who shine both in delivering funny lines and in the more physical part. A comedy where you see the funny situations that are going to develop come, but you end up laughing just the same because of how well executed the sequences are, even the ones that seem simpler.

You can see it on Disney+.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter