What options does Matías Almeyda have to direct?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.18.2022 16:40:54





Matias de Jesus Almeyda has left his position as technical director of San Jose Earthquakes and the options that the Argentine strategist has to continue his career have immediately begun to emerge. Of course, among them is the possibility of redirecting the Chivas.

The DT is the last coach Champion with the Flock and his fans dream of a triumphant return of the strategist, who for now he has only manifested himself to thank the board of directors of San José of the MLS.

I would like to thank @SJEarthquakes for this time together, thanks to the fans, managers, employees and John Fisher for their trust, thanks to all the players for their dedication and thanks to @MLS for giving me this wonderful opportunity. – Matías Jesús Almeyda (@peladoalmeyda) April 18, 2022

Chivas He also does not have a coach after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño from the rojiblanco bench. The DT who only got five of 22 points was fired after El Rebaño was beaten 3-1 by Rayados de Monterrey. So this scenario would facilitate the arrival of the Argentine.

However, the DT is a character that is in the sights of other teams. The other options Almeyda has are national teams. Specifically, it has the possibility of training the Selection of Chile and Colombia, who did not qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In the case of Chilean national teamOwn Almeida He had already acknowledged a few weeks ago that he had rejected the project proposed by the Chilean federation. Although now that he has been released, the possibility is latent again.

​