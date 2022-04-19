What is the fortune of the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? – The financial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard they meet in court. In the midst of the scandal, she accuses him of domestic violence and defamation him. Among famous witnesses, the amount that is in dispute is 50 million compensation by the actor while Heard redoubles the sum to 100 million in damages if you win before the law.

In recent months, Depp has lost successful projects of which he was a part. In addition to staying outside the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean he was also replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald in fantastic animals. This has affected both his reputation and his fortune.

What is the fortune of Johnny Depp?

According to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worththe also singer has a sum estimated at 150 million dollarswith a salary for each film estimated at 20 million dollars.

However, not everything has been easy for the actor when it comes to managing his money. A few years ago he revealed that his former managers They stole an amount of more than 650 million dollarswhich he had won with sponsorships and everything related to his role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The annual salary in some of his moments as one of the best paid in Hollywood exceeds 100 million dollars. Furthermore, he has 14 houses around the world with a value close to 75 million dollars (including a castle in France, a horse farm in Kentucky) and Islands in the Bahamas). They add up yachts, a car collection and an art collection.

It has been claimed (in a lawsuit by The Management Group, who handled his income) that just as he earned money, he also spent it, so the expenses per month were around two million dollars.

When he participated in the television series 21 Jump Street, his payment was 45 thousand dollars per episode. With Alice in Wonderland earned more than 55 million; his work in The Turist He left him 20 million and what he did in Charlie and the chocolate factory another 18 million dollars. His departure from AFantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets it also brought him 16 million due to his type of contract, although in the end he will not appear between the credits.