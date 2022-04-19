What happened to Will Smith’s brain when he punched Chris Rock

At the last Oscars, actor Will Smith had a fit of rage when he heard comedian Chris Rock joke about his wife Jada Pinckett’s alopecia; Smith went on stage and punched Rock. What happened in his brain at that moment? Was this reaction normal?

In this regard, Diana Paz Trejo, an academic from the Faculty of Psychology at UNAM, explained that there are positive and negative emotions. Anger is part of the second group and is on the anger spectrum. It is a basic emotion that all people have.

The main purpose of this emotion is to safeguard integrity and respond to problematic situations. In addition, it is very important for survival because it is an adaptive response and is necessary for daily activities.

This emotion arises when there is a situation that puts the integrity of the person at risk or feels that there is an injustice. Thus, anger serves to prepare the individual to fight or flee.

What happens in the brain? Chemical substances are produced that block the prefrontal cortex, responsible for regulating impulses; In addition, the activity of the amygdala is increased, which assumes the emotional response associated with anger or anxiety.

In the case of Will Smith, “comedian Chris Rock had been joking for days about the actor’s wife’s alopecia. It was a repetitive question, and at first the interpreter of ‘Soy Leyenda reacted passively, that is, with flight; he put up with the jokes and controlled himself for a long time.”

However, as the days passed, and noticing that the jokes continued, Smith’s brain thought: “the flight did not help me, what do I do?” He then reacted differently with the aggression and hit Chris Rock.

Once anger arises there is no way to control it. At that moment the prefrontal cortex, responsible for reasoning, is blocked; the amygala, which manages emotions, is activated and the person feels the impulse to hit the aggressor.

After aggression comes repentance? Once this emotion circuit of the brain is deactivated, other mechanisms related to the analysis of the situation enter, such as moral questions associated with the prefrontal cortex.



Will Smith could ask himself, is what I did right according to social norms? Thus, regret arose and he apologized to the academy and everyone present.

Leave your comment

Comments