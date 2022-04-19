What happened to Sean and Jayden, children of Britney Spears?

Now that Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant with her third child as a result of her relationship with actor Sam Asghari, the internet went crazy looking for what has happened to the life of Sean and Jaydenthe children she had from her marriage with her former dancer, kevin federline. We tell you!

The mediatic and conflictive motherhood of the Princess of Pop

In 2004 the Princess of pop she married her former dancer Kevin Federline and a few months later had Sean when she was 24 years old. For the following year she came to the Jayden world. Two years later the couple would end up signing the divorce, in July 2007.

The chaotic relationship with Federline was a sample of the intimate relationship of the artists, so much so that his life was marked by scandals, where the negative part was attributed to the interpreter of ‘Stronger’.

On more than one occasion she was involved in conflicts because of the way she cared for her children.

On one occasion she was seen driving with one of her children in her arms, while at another time she was arrested for locking Jayden in the bathroom to prevent her from going to her father’s house, since custody was left in the hands of Kevin when they separated. thanks to the unbalanced mental health of britney.

Over the years, the custody of the children was evened out and he got 50-50 for the care of his children, however in 2019 his share of custody was reduced to 30 percent due to an issue that the children had with their maternal grandfather.

Currently, the custody does not seem to change, however, the singer can ask to see them with the dancer’s authorization at any time and day.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline are 16 and 15 years old, and despite the fact that they did not live together as they should with their mother throughout their lives, they were close to their grandmother, Lynne Spears.

She is the one who has defended her daughter and even took care of her grandchildren during the downturns of the interpreter of Baby One More Time.

Now, although not much is known about the lives of the boys due to their low profile in Hollywood, there are some confessions that Britney has made about them on their social networks and that shows us a little about the personality of each one.

While Jayden is a piano genius and would love to be a DJ… Sean is passionate about video games, so we don’t rule out that in the future he will develop in some area of ​​the industry.

