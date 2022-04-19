What happened? The reason why Julia Roberts did not want to do romantic comedies again – Tvshow – 04/19/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

During the nineties the name of Julia Roberts became one of the referents of the romantic comedy. It was not be for lowerly. titles like Pretty Woman, My best friend’s Wedding either A place called Notting Hill they made her a star within that genre.

Thanks to those films, the actress became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, demonstrating charm and a connection with the public. But almost overnight, Roberts abandoned romantic comedies, preferring to prioritize roles that, in many cases, brought her closer to drama. She also made the move to the small screen and starred in some television series such as home coming for Amazon Prime Video and Gaslit which premieres on April 24 through the Starzplay platform.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Oscar winner for Erin Brockovich confessed why she walked away from the world of romantic comedies, and what made her change her mind.

Later this year, Roberts will premiere Ticket to Paradise, a project that will mark her return to the genre that practically saw her born. In an article with The New York Times, he confessed why he made the decision to accept this film: “People often misunderstand the amount of time I haven’t done a romantic comedy, as if the reason is that I didn’t want to do it. But if I had read something that had the writing level of Notting Hill or a crazy fun at the height of My best friend’s wedding, I would have accepted without a doubt. And that didn’t exist until this movie that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

One of the main condiments of the new feature film is that Julia will work again with one of her great friends, George Clooney. And that was another of the reasons that prompted her to accept the offer to star in that film: “The truth is that George felt that everything worked only with me. And somehow, we were both available to do it, and that’s where we set sail.”

Later, the actress referred to the importance of her family when accepting a new role, and explained: “The thing is like this: if I had thought that something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires me not only to ask myself if the script they offer me is good but also I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations. Not everything is just saying: ‘Well , I want to do this.’ It makes me very proud to give importance to being home with my family.”

In this line, on the responsibility with respect to her children, Roberts concluded: “As they grow up, and especially when it comes to my daughter, I feel a responsibility to show them that I can be creative, and that is important to me, so important as to dedicate myself perhaps more to my work than to my family. That was something that for me was always especially difficult”.

What is the plot of Ticket to Paradise?

It will be released in October Ticket to Paradise which tells the story of a teenager who, during a tourist trip to Bali, decides to marry a young man she meets there. Her father and her mother, divorced years ago, decide to join forces and travel to that place to ask her daughter to reconsider and resume her life and her studies. Of course, over the course of the story, the adults might reconnect with a romantic bond they thought was lost. Along with Roberts and Clooney, they will also be Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Kaitlyn Dever Y Amanda O’Dempsey.