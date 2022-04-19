What did Elon Musk say about the alleged trio with Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard?

ANDThis Monday the hearings of the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. At the end of last week we saw only a glimpse of the rain of disqualifications, from the leaking of audios in which the actress confessed to having hit Depp or a recording where the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean said:

“Let’s burn Amber. Let’s drown her before we burn her! I’ll fuck her corpse afterward to make sure she’s dead.”

But the scandals between the couple are not recent. Just after divorcing, in 2016 rumors emerged of an alleged relationship between Heard and tycoon Elon Musk, which even reached an alleged sexual threesome which included the model Cara Delevingne. A strange episode in the three years that the marriage lasted.

According to the British newspaper TheDailyMailJoshDrew, ex-husband of Raquel Pennington, Heard’s best friend revealed intimate details of an alleged threesome that occurred in 2016, in a penthouse owned by Jhonny Depp, in Los Angeles.

Even other versions reveal a direct romance between Heard and Delevingneso Depp’s lawyers could call her to testify

Given the rumors, the owner of Tesla cars denied the alleged trio:

Cara and I are friends, but we have never done intimate things, she will confirm. I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage.” Elon Musk

“Life is too short to waste it on so much negativity. When this is all over, no one will look back And to think it was a shame the case didn’t drag on longer,” Musk said.

However, there are also rumors that Heard began her relationship with the owner of Space X before ending their marriage relationship.

However, Depp insists that the trio performed on several occasions throughout the previous year to his separation with Heard, particularly in one of the houses that Musk owns in Los Angeles.

For this reason, Depp requested that both Musk and the actor James Franco show all messages or emails you exchanged with your ex-wife in the weeks before and after their split and could also call Delevigne to testify.

In the meantime, the model He has not commented on it, but a few weeks ago declared that he is pansexual and that she is attracted to someone’s personality, regardless of their gender.