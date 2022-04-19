What are the countries with the most lithium in the world?

Chili

Lithium reserves: 9,200,000 metric tons.

Chile was the second producer of lithium in 2020 with 18,000 tons, but it has the largest number of reserves in the world by a large amount.

According to information from the Reuters agency, the country has most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama houses approximately 37% of the world’s lithium reserve base.

SQM is a key lithium producer in the Atacama Salt Flat de Chile, and in 2018 finally reached a long-awaited agreement with Corfo, the country’s development agency, on royalties.

Albemarle is another important producer of lithium in Chile. Despite the short-term volatility, the company is optimistic about long-term lithium demand.

Australia

Lithium reserves: 2,800,000 metric tons.

In 2019 it was the largest producer of lithium worldwide.

The country’s mining production stood at 42,000 tons compared to second place Chile, which produced 18,000 tons.

Lithium extraction in the country comes largely from spodumene hard rock mining a mineral that contains high levels of lithium, as well as aluminum.

The Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia (a joint venture between Albermarle and China’s Tianqi Lithium) is considered the world’s largest project to extract the metal.

In 2019, Australia’s lithium exports have totaled nearly $1.6 billion, with the bulk of the trade going to China.