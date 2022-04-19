what are the best key combinations (PC)

It takes a lot of skill and dedication to win games in Fortnite, especially when you’re up against professionals. In addition to mechanical aiming, you also need a good amount of game sense and, if you’re playing on a PC, good key bindings. Hitting the right key can mean the difference between winning or losing in Fortnite, so here are the best Fortnite key combinations you can use.

What are the best Fortnite key combinations (PC)

When it comes down to it, the best key bindings in Fortnite are the ones you feel most comfortable with. You’ll be using muscle memory during matches, so constantly changing key bindings can have a negative effect on your performance.

That said, there’s no real reason to change the current load on your PC if it works fine for you. If you’re not comfortable with your setup, on the other hand, you can check out what the Fortnite pros use for their key bindings to get an idea of ​​what your loadout might look like:

Ninja: what are the best Fortnite keybindings for PC?

jump space bar

Sprint by default: On

Crouch–C

u see

Reload/Rotate – R

Harvesting Tool – 1

Weapon slot 1–2

Weapon slot 2 – 3

Weapon slot 3 – 4

Weapon Slot 4 – Z

Weapon slot 5–X

Build Slot 1 (Wall) – Mouse Thumb Button 4

Build Slot 2 (Floor): Q or Left Scroll Side Click (Logitech G502 Feature)

Building Slot 3 (Stairs) – Mouse Thumb Button 5

Build Slot 4 (Roof) – Left Shift or Side Shift, Right Click (Logitech G502 Feature)

Building Reset – RMB

trap-5

Building Edition – E

Repair/Update – G

Inventory – Tab

Map-M

Gesture key – B

Sen Bugha: What are the best Fortnite keybindings for PC?

jump space bar

Reload–R

Spin–G

Sprint by default: On

Usage – E / Mouse Wheel Up

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Repair/Update – Mouse Button 4

Harvesting Tool – 1

Weapon slot 1–2

Weapon slot 2 – 3

Weapon slot 3 – 4

Weapon Slot 4 – 5

Weapon Slot 5 – 6

Build Space 1 (Wall) – X

Build Space 2 (Floor) – V

Build Space 3 (Stairs) – C

Build Slot 4 (Roof) – Shift Left

T-trap

Edit on Post: Enabled

Construction Edit – F / Mouse Wheel Down

Build Reset – RMB / Mouse Wheel Down

Inventory – Tab

Map-M

Gesture key – N

NRG Benjyfishy: what are the best Fortnite keybindings on PC?

jump space bar

Reload/Rotate – R

Sprint by default: On

Usage: mouse wheel up

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Repair/Update – Mouse Button 4

Harvesting Tool – 1

Weapon slot 1–2

Weapon slot 2 – 3

Weapon slot 3 – 4

Weapon Slot 4 – 5

Weapon Slot 5 – Z

Build Space 1 (Wall) – Q

Building Slot 2 (Floor) – Mouse Button 5

Build Space 3 (Stairs) – C

Build Slot 4 (Roof) – Shift Left

V-trap

Edit on Post – Off

Building Edition – E

Building Reset – RMB

Inventory – Tab

Map-M

Gesture key – B

If you are adjusting your Fortnite key combinations on PCDon’t be afraid to mix things up, as you’ll never know what kind of controls work best for you. For more Fortnite tips and tricks be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out more of our guides on the latest season below.

Related Posts

Fortnite v20.20 Update Adds New Ranger Shotgun, Covert Ops Mission & More

Coachella comes to Fortnite with acquisition of radio and cosmetics

Top 10 Rarest Gliders in Fortnite (April 2022)

Fortnite Humanitarian Aid Donation for the People of Ukraine Reaches $144 Million

Building is no longer the defining feature of Fortnite, and that’s a good thing

search to get more