“We have to focus on female talent”

have been the magazine director fashion for over a decadeat the time the film was released The Devil Wears Pradawith a wild Meryl Streep, and having run other lifestyle outlets like Ragazza either Harper’s Bazaar could have turned to Yolanda Sacristanquite rightly, into someone sophisticatedly aloof.

Because, among other things, sitting on the podium of the iconic luxury media during the first two decades of the 20th century means having known the maximum splendor at a time when these headers were –almost- omnipotent. In some cases, he even experienced it first-hand, such as when he traveled “to Japan with Shiseido in 2012,” recalls Sacristán, “and we ended up getting to know the highest gastronomy, traditional Japanese theater and even singing in the karaoke of the movie Lost in Translation…”.

Dream trips, millionaire publishers, international superstars… What is the true panorama of these media today? On the one hand, Sacristan, who has just arrived at Forbes Womanobserves “many young people with desire and fresh ideas”, but on the other, “less illusion, in the middle of a logical generalized sadness and little creativity as a consequence of speed”.

The lifestyle press

“The new platforms mean direct access to prescribers, speed,” says Sacristán as current hallmarks. He shares with MagasIN how in his own house he talks about the subject every day with his children -of generation Z- and mentions the case of Jessica Goicoechea, a influencer with 1.7 million followers. “Good thing I knew her!” she jokes.

Question: Do you use TikTok and what for?

Answer: Yes, I use it. To see fashion and beauty topics, but also to search for pasta recipes, and things like that -smiles-. In the end, social media is all becoming more personalized.

In what sense?

Yes, that happens with Instagram, even with Netflix, that in the end the more you see of a topic, the more it shows you, and that didn’t happen before. You printed a magazine and you didn’t really know which part was read the most. Now we can measure everything.

Have you always wanted to be a journalist?

Yes, although I have to confess several things.

Of course…

I wanted to be a journalist since before I knew that such a career existed. When I was little I liked to watch the news. She was a little weird girl. Mind you, nine o’clock at night is time to go to bed, but I was crazy that they let me stay a while to watch that news program, in which images from all over the world appeared, when I had not been three streets beyond.

So it was vocational?

Totally. Always and even now, when personal things have happened to me, I live life in a headline format.

What was your family like?

My father was a lawyer and I remember that at that time being a journalist was not well seen, but I stood up: either I studied that or I didn’t study.

“In Forbes Woman I intend to do what I always do, to highlight the work of all our important women”

And so?

I innocently thought I must work in a very formal environment, so I started my career in ABC, but I soon realized that covering events was not my thing. When I have taught in the master’s degree at the Carlos III University, I always told it, once, when I had to interview a damaged woman who had been exploded by a package bomb at her home, that affected me a lot. You have to stop sometimes and see exactly where to place yourself, even in the same profession.

What direction did he take then?

I joined the Hachette group, for almost a decade, where I was an editor and ended up directing Ragazza (1995-2001). Then they signed me as a director at Condé Nast and I directed fashion (2001-2017), after Harper’s Bazaar (2017-2019).

What superwomen did you meet at that time?

Anna Harvey (editorial director of Condé Nast New Market in 1997), who was a mentor to me. She had been a great friend of Lady Di, and I remember that she told me that the Spanish edition should be “sharp, bright and empowering” -sharp, bright and empowering-. Diana Vreeland is also an influence for me, with her rebelliousness, attitude to mix ideas and her intelligence to question things. with your section Why don’t you? I wanted to get you out of the norm.

What about women in the fashion and beauty industry?

I would say that Coco Chanel is the one that has always fascinated me the most. I don’t like to search where I have never found. One can dedicate a lifetime to analyzing garment by garment what she did in fashion, how she wore each piece, the simple fact of not having a life and inventing it, as she herself said, in a time that was not easy…

The most inspiring woman who has posed for your media?

I remember Lauren Hutton, she was very natural and beautiful. Melinda Gates was always on my short lists of women.

Entrepreneur and brand director

In addition to his facet as a journalist, after leaving the header Harper’s BazaarSacristán started a business project, “upon detecting that many times brands and beauty, fashion and lifestyle journalists in general, did not communicate fluently”.

To do this, it created a digital platform (thebeautynewsroom) in which now some 2,500 registered journalists, in addition to many brands in the sector, connect with each other for the dissemination of news and content. As a lifestyle agency, it also organizes events – from webinar to great meetings- around these contents “with a very focused PR, because it is easy for us to open that conversation, now with a twin platform luxurynewsroom”.

In recent weeks, she has been named the new brand director of the magazine Forbes Woman. Sexton searches now in parallel position this mythical headerknown for its lists of the best CEOs and general directors in Spain, also through summits and face-to-face meetings.

“It is an iconic headline that has always been characterized by putting the focus of the news on the business part and on the professional and career path. I intend the same as always, highlight the work of all our important women and focus on female talentthat is the key of our time“.

