Warner wants coherence in his DC universe and is looking for his Kevin Feige

Changes are coming at Warner Bros. The major, which has undergone a merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery this April, is looking for new directions, executives and changes in its internal structure. One of the main affected will be the DC Universethe one who has seen to his credit tapes like Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman or the successful Aquaman. Although the box office and reception have been uneven, many blame the lack of consistency or of a firm creative direction that gives more coherence to these tapes, just as it happens in the Marvel cinematographic universe. Now, as we are told from Varietythis change soon.

DC had a plan. Build a shared universe under the direction of Zack Snyder and other executives, building a joint narrative that would lead to the formation of the Justice League. But it didn't finish curdling. Now, under the new leadership of Warner's CEO, David Zaslav, would seek to grant the different DC tapes that are in development or to come, greater coherence and a new shared narrative that allows the characters to be connected or appear on one tape or another.







DC’s strategy changed profoundly. The executives want a more unified universe between all the branches and adaptations that these characters encompass, not only in movies and series, but also in video games. Warner will be actively looking for a person to oversee this entire plan, a creative or executive director in the style of Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios, which offers a solid view in multiple fields. Among the candidates the name of emma watts, former executive of other major studios such as Paramount and 20th Century Fox, but the negotiations would have fallen on deaf ears. It is not the first time that they seek to do something like this, because in the past they tried to Christopher Nolan supervise absolutely everything after the premiere of man of steel. But what will be the axis of everything? Superman.

The plans of David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner, are very clear: we must redesign, revitalize and give a boost to the great characters of the comic book publisher. They want great heroes like Superman return to being the axis of everything, giving them the importance they deserve, as well as opening the door to more serious film projects such as joker by Joaquin Phoenix. The development of minor films or series based on heroes and villains such as harley quinn.







They do not want, under any circumstances, that the power of influence of these icons of pop culture languish in comparison to the characters of the competition. In other words: they want DC’s presence to be greater in all play fields. DC will have to be more economically profitable, and that may mean a constant barrage of products, movies, series and video games in the coming years. The plan of the new WarnerMedia Discovery is that the DC division saves about 3 billion dollars.

In the coming months there are several tests and goals. On the one hand, we have the premiere of Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson next October, followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods in December. Already in 2023, arrive Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in March, with Flash in June of the same year. On HBOMax, batgirl reign with its own history.