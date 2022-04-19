Up for auction an iconic Hollywood object used by Jack Nicholson in one of his films

The auctions of iconic hollywood memorabilia they are a must, since with them the auction houses raise a large amount of money at the same time that they become known due to the interest that these sales arouse. In the era of reboots and the return to the classic, Gotta Have Rock and Roll has an iconic weapon available on its official website: the ax from “The Shining”.

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrence

The prop gun with which the character of Jack Torrancemasterfully performed by Jack Nicholsonchases his wife in the famous movie directed by Stanley Kubrick It is sold along with several photos of the shooting and a guarantee certificate, and already ranges between 60 and 90 thousand dollars.

