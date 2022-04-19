Up for auction an iconic Hollywood object used by Jack Nicholson in one of his films

The auctions of iconic hollywood memorabilia they are a must, since with them the auction houses raise a large amount of money at the same time that they become known due to the interest that these sales arouse. In the era of reboots and the return to the classic, Gotta Have Rock and Roll has an iconic weapon available on its official website: the ax from “The Shining”.

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrence

The prop gun with which the character of Jack Torrancemasterfully performed by Jack Nicholsonchases his wife in the famous movie directed by Stanley Kubrick It is sold along with several photos of the shooting and a guarantee certificate, and already ranges between 60 and 90 thousand dollars.

The product is dated June 8, 1989 and in the description they assure that it is in “very good” condition. As if having the object were not enough, it is offered together with a letter from NORANK Engineering, a pioneering company in terms of engineering effects, being in charge of the effects of the first “Star Wars”, the “Indiana Jones” saga ” and “Superman”.

This is not the first ax “The glow” up for auction, a month ago a British auction company published another similar, which was also used by Nicholson during filming, at a price of 45 thousand pounds, which equals 60 thousand dollars.

The iconic ax scene in The Shining

In this case, it is a foam and plastic accessory used in various general shots when there were two or more characters on screen.

The white weapon, which became a fascination for collectors, is key in the movie as is the element with which A totally distraught Torrance chases his wife and son through the haunted hotel. where the movie starts

