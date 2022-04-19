Unrecognizable! This is what Jennifer Aniston looked like before she was famous | Chronicle

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most loved actresses in all Hollywood. From her jump to fame, her personality, her roles played by her and her social help, placed her as one of the public’s darlings. On this occasion, she was once again in the news for a particular “before and after”.

Turns out the ex “friends”posted a few years ago an old image with her father, from when she was just a girl. Although the post dates from 2019, recently his fans brought it up for the explosion of social networks.

On that postcard the artist can be seen, approximately 7/8 years old, wearing bangs and a checkered dress. In addition, she is seen hugging her father, a man with a serious imprint, a well-marked mustache and sideburns. Carlos Menem. “Christmas with one of my creators. Before and now, I love you dad”wrote to accompany the photo that was all the rage in Instagram.

What was Jennifer Aniston like?

In contrast, Aniston acknowledged years earlier that her relationship with her mother was very different. “She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was beautiful, stunning and I wasn’t. I never was. Honestly, I still don’t consider myself that way, which is fine. She was also very ruthless. She held grudges that I found so insignificant.”he confessed.

Jennifer Aniston revealed a health problem that affects her years ago

In addition, the producer also confessed that she has suffered from insomnia for a long time. In dialogue with the magazine Peopleassured that “going to bed was “almost like walking the plank”.

“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t notice the effects of sleep deprivation when you’re younger because you’re invincible.. It started out as something I just accepted and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physicality.”he added.

In turn, he indicated that unfortunately he delayed seeking help because he minimized the problem. “It became something that I was really struggling with. It was the last thing on the list, but you can’t meet the three pillars of health – which are diet, exercise and sleep – if you can’t exercise and you can’t eat well because you didn’t sleep well, because your body clock is completely altered”he explained.