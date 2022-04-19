unexpected? Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to seeing one of her most praised films

UNITED STATES.- Fame knocked on the door of Jennifer Lawrence when she played the dreaded Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” a little over a decade ago, and since then he has done nothing but add successes. The actress has more than 30 projects as part of her filmography, but there was one of hers that made her feel uncomfortable when she saw it for the first time.

Is about “Mother”, one of the several psychological tapes of the actress, where she shared a recording set with figures such as michelle pfeiffer Y Javier Bardem. The film garnered critical acclaim and applause from fans, but when the actress first saw it, she understood the message they were giving.

“I was really shocked. My first reaction (on seeing the movie) was that we took it too far. After the footage faded a bit, (the movie) is exactly what we were supposed to do. We have a message and if we water it down to make people feel comfortable, then what’s the point? Why even do it?” she recalled in a past interview.

On the other hand, we tell you that the recess of Jennifer Lawrence in Hollywood came to an end because at the end of last year he was uploaded to the new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up” along with Leonardo Dicaprio. Celebrities are accompanied by a large number of stars such as Cate Blanchette, Ariana Grande, matthew perry either Timothee Chalamet.

More recently, the diva is in the recordings of “Red, White and Water”. This latest film keeps her in the lead role, where she will play an American soldier struggling to readjust to life after suffering a head injury in Afghanistan. The last weeks revealed the first weeks of the recordings that became a trend in networks.