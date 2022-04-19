Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: what you should know

Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: what you need to know. Last Tuesday, April 12, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attended the trial again, now in front of the Fairfax County Court, in the state of Virginia, United States. Both are accused of defamation, after Heard claimed, in a column published by The Washington Post, to have been a “victim of domestic violence” and social harassment after her complaints.

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the anger of our culture. That has to change,” the article was titled.

After the article was published, Depp denied hitting the actress. So she filed a lawsuit for $50 million in damages, which has been postponed several times since the actor filed it in March 2019.

In the first session of the trial, the actress’s lawyers argued that the accusations referred to in the article are completely true. Besides that she has the right to express her views. This under the protection of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, in which freedom of expression is protected.

For this, Heard countersued and asked for 100 million dollars.

“The frivolous lawsuit that Mr. Depp filed against Ms. Heard maintains that abuse and harassment,” the countersuit stated.

Depp filed the lawsuit in the state of Virginia, where the laws against defamation are considered more favorable to the plaintiffs than in California, where the two actors live.

The witness list includes billionaire Elon Musk, actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and actress Ellen Barkin.

A similar trial occurred just last year in London. There, the interpreter would have lost a lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun for presenting him as a “beater of women”.

Now, the trial, presided over by Judge Penney Azcarate, is expected to last six weeks.