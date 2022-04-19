Trends haircuts spring-summer 2022, the lily cut and the shag by Miley Cyrus

THE cuts hair trendy in the Spring Summer 2022 they all turn out to be very glamorous and obviously irresistible. Hair can be sported by women of all ages and therefore are immediately to be taken into consideration.

New haircuts spring-summer 2022, the mixie

The great protagonist of the coming months is undoubtedly the mixie. The shape of this cut is very reminiscent of the shape of a grown up pixie cut, but with a lot more movement. The mixie is perfect for sweetening and framing any type of face. This cut can be worn with wavy and slightly messy styling. On the other hand, for an important evening you can create a super smooth fold. A product that can never be missing with the mixie is a texturizing spray and this should be used with dry or damp hair.

Fashion haircuts spring-summer 2022, the new lily cut

In the coming months you can also opt for the new one lily cut. It is a medium length in which there are very strong internal scales that give a nice movement to the whole. This haircut goes very easily on all features. The lily cut can be worn smooth or curly without any problem. The hair can go beyond the shoulders or it can be even a little longer, but always without exaggerating. On the hair, the curtain fringe is ideal, giving a much more rock style. A seawater spray can be used to emphasize the texture and movement of the hair.

Other hairstyles for spring-summer 2022

Lately Miley Cyrus has been making one shag which turns out to be very soft. On the singer’s hair there are long scales that make the hairstyle much more feminine. These are ideal for giving movement to her hair and making it appear much thicker. Miley has created a disheveled and very cheeky styling. Curtain bangs are worn open and this stretches very delicately to the sides of the face. Miley’s shag can be worn choppy or straight and can be styled very quickly. So this cut can be defined with brush and plate or air dried naturally. The ideal time has finally come to choose the cut from hair most suitable.