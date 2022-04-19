Touching! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet photo of her baby with Travis Scott

UNITED STATES-. On Easter Sunday the Kardashian/Jenner clan celebrated in style, and Kylie Jenner He made his fans melt with a sweet family photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on her Twitter account Instagram A photo of Travis Scott while holding her little two-month-old baby in her arms during the big family banquet.

In the image shared by Jenner, Scott She was holding the two-and-a-half-month-old baby, who was dressed in jeans and black tennis shoes, as she snuggled close to her father’s chest. The businesswoman and the rapper are also parents of her daughter Stormi, 4 years old, who dedicated herself to looking for Easter eggs and posing with her mother according to the other photographs published by her mother in Instagram.

Jenner also shared a glimpse of his family’s eccentric Easter feast on his stories from Instagram, where he showed photos of the great decoration of the dining room. This included giant chocolate eggs named after each family member at both the adult and children’s tables, and personalized gumball machines for her daughter and her cousins ​​Chicago West, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner has not yet shared the name of her son

On April 11, Jenner confirmed in a conversation with USAToday that she and Scott They “have not legally changed” their baby’s name. In March, the star announced on her stories from Instagram that his son would no longer be called wolf. “We’re in the process, so it wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name,” the mogul explained during the interview.

Jenner She also added that she “knew the moment I signed the birth certificate that she was probably going to change her name. She just didn’t suit him,” she explained. A source revealed in March that the young woman “will share her name when she’s ready.” “Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after meeting her son, they felt the name didn’t fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved,” she added.