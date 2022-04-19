Tonight I’m Another is Kendall Jenner’s favorite book to read

The spring in which Chelsea Hodson works at NASA is the same one in which she falls in love with Cody. As in the myth of Cupid and Psyche, she is “always asleep when he got to bed”; she occasionally shows up with bloody knuckles and no explanation as to what happened and she understands that there are relationships where you don’t have to look too much into her eyes if you don’t want to break the spell. “I didn’t know who I was yet, but I saw an opportunity to become a certain kind of woman. Danger danced towards me. I was giving a different kind of answer.” American Apparel saleswoman, Marina Abramovic assistant, waitress, NASA press office, model, avatar on a sugar daddy site, I’m another tonight (translated Sara Verdecchia, Pidgin Edizioni) is the collection of personal essays in which the writer Chelsea Hodson remembers all the times she did something without telling anyone, impersonated herself, passed from one role to another and fake of being what she would have wanted to be until she seemed to coincide. To choose the order of the essays, Hodson printed the texts and arranged the pages side by side, in an editing process more similar to what is done with photographs than to what is done with books. The glance, the overview, the story by juxtaposition and montage, perhaps these are the most correct ways to describe this collection, which does not explain, but is capable of showing what it is to be (were) girls and also remember it while the effect seems to wear off.

Some time ago, model Kendall Jenner had her photograph taken on a yacht wearing a microscopic orange swimsuit and the book in her hand; on the purple cover and between the pages of the book she had left bright green post-it notes – probably whoever suggested the title, she had thought that she would find something of herself in those pages and had put marks on her. Orange, green, purple are secondary and complementary colors, non-random choices for those who know they spend their lives posing, like a model whose job is to be a mirror, a dream, an object of desire for the observer.

Who knows if among the sentences that marked her there was also this: “I am unrecognizable behind the stories I tell, but I include enough details to allow everyone to see what I see: a hypothetical storage space in the hypothetical city in which end all my real lives “; after all, Jenner knew she wasn’t offering us a real one insight of his life, as none of the stories he would post on Instagram in the months following the publication of those photos, in which he framed tables cluttered with books published by carefully selected independent publishers and which showed a certain taste, would have been; all objects that were to become objective correlatives of her personality – she too a hypothetical storage space of his real life.

Among them was So sad today, a collection of essays on depression and melancholy by another writer, Melissa Broder; in I’m another tonight Hodson writes that “suffering is like a religious experience, if you apply yourself to it right”, that is, something that can be learned from and above all that he can define – exactly what those books were doing with his personality. Perhaps Hodson must have seemed to her the best person to explain how one could be beautiful, desired and unfathomable at the same time, but also sad and lost. Not surprisingly it was her that ID asked to draw up Jenner’s profile: in the piece the highest paid model in the world confesses that she wants to “regain her privacy” and “write a diary once or twice a week and that this helps her to keep her anxiety under control , panic attacks and even a mild form of depression “. The same article came out accompanied by a photo shoot in which twenty people worked and in which the model wears different wigs. Who knows if she too had been that day another one.

Over the past year, Emily Ratajkowski has published her book On my body and Bella Hadid posted photo carousels of her tearful face: what these girls try to say is not say they are like you, but to use that feminine melancholy to access higher forms of knowledge. Being girls as an eternal state of potential, a purely ecstatic condition: “How nice to be young and naive enough not to know there could be better. I fell in love with anyone who had a scar on their face.”

This infinite sadness of girls is a kind of poetics or philosophy addressed to – or perhaps only understood by – other girls, those who grew up reading the poetry of Anne Sexton or Carson, who model themselves after the characters of Picnic at Hanging Rock; the boys obsessed with the Lisbon sisters de Virgin suicides probably in reality they translate into girls who have written poems on tumblr and today manage conceptual instagram profiles – there remains a kind of fixation with the idea of ​​injury, with the fact that everything can be meaningful, if you commit to making it so, exactly as in that sentence by Hodson.

“I couldn’t figure out what the place of women was – behind a microphone or in front of the camera? They had this precise way of being invisible, unless they were assigned a tragedy,” he writes elsewhere, when wondering whether to leave or minus the journalism master, but in the book she too is constantly on this side and on the other side of the mirror, her memories deformed by the lens of the narrative and formed on narratives that seem to precede her. “Romanticize” is not the right word, even if it is the one she also uses, but, after all, anyone who writes about themselves wants to turn their life into a work of art – you just have to choose which grammar to adhere to. , which one to reform. In this book, Hodson makes of a specific experience – which is hers, but not only partly personal – a contemplative object, an exercise not different from how the artists she cites in these pages do.

“Girls like me – we who choose when and where to look, we who can choose how long and when to turn away – that’s the real privilege. I think I can train myself to look longer, to remember more, to take note of the details when I can no longer reach them in memory, to give noteworthy testimonies, to learn from them “.

If you look at your own youth – the bodies of lovers, the parties as they end, the costumes worn as if they were dressed, the chats with strangers – long enough you can see something else, deeper.What is the meaning of desire? Enduring, teaches Hodson. What is the end of desire? Another desire.

