Tom Cruise’s earnings for movies like Top Gun: Maverick or Mission Impossible 7 exceed those of the studio itself

Tom Cruise is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, especially for Tom Cruise himself.

Admired, loved, hated and envied… Tom Cruise is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. The actor began his path to stardom in the 1980s with films like Risky Business and Top Gun.

Naturally, the film saga that has covered him with millions has been Mission Impossible. Cruise got into the skin of the IMF agent for the first time Ethan Hunt in 1995, in the film directed by Brian De Palma.

The actor is preparing to release the seventh installment of the action franchise in 2023, with an eighth film in production. This year, moreover, he will return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, the nostalgia-fueled sequel to his ’80s blockbuster.

Tom Cruise’s films have grossed over $10 billion worldwide, something that not only benefits the studios that work with him, but the actor himself. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor would earn more for his films than the studio that produces them.

Many actors have contracts where they charge less (or even nothing) for their work, in exchange for a percentage share of the box office profits from the movie. Currently, these percentages only begin to be received from the moment the film begins to make a profit.

This means that if a film has cost 100 million, the studio will not start paying the actor until that amount has been amortized. However, actors like Tom Cruise have slightly different agreements.

These agreements imply that the percentage of the actor begins to be received from the first dollar that the film enters at the box officeregardless of amortizing your budget or not.

The premiere strategy paramountwhich was added to the window policy of only 45 days of exclusivity in theaters before the films jumped to Paramount +, made Tom Cruise show his anger precisely for this issue months ago.

The actor does not receive income from the streaming platform, a case similar to the one we saw with Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson’s complaint to Disney.

The Hollywood Reporter article offers no data on why Tom Cruise makes more money than the studio itself. Possibly due to the percentage itself, since he acts as a producer in almost all of his films.