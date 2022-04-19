Three stories, but one truth: the Venice Film Festival investigates a rape on screen | Culture

The truth can only be one. There are always, however, multiple ways to tell it, both today and in the fourteenth century. That’s as far as Ridley Scott goes in the last duel to rescue a real event with clear echoes of the present: an excess of testosterone, a rape and a victim that almost nobody believes, and most questions. Her own husband, Jean de Carrouges, sees the affair as yet another outrage to her name. The main victim, it would be missing more, is him. The defendant, the squire Jacques Le Gris, has it just as clear: deep down the woman wanted, she resisted him because it is part of the game of seduction. But what about her? What does Lady Marguerite think? In the film, presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, Scott reconstructs over two and a half hours the three points of view of a medieval chronicle that could occupy the front page of any newspaper tomorrow. And more with stars like Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

More information

the filipina On the Job: The Missing 8, by Erik Matti, who is up for the Golden Lion, offers a longer duration, 208 minutes, and another event as tragic as it is real: the murder of eight journalists at the hands of the corrupt system of his country. He also shares the allusion to the present: the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, has often been criticized for the river of blood that his war on drug trafficking is leaving. Finally, an other world, Frenchman Stéphane Brizé, also in competition, recalls an obvious, familiar in too many houses, but that many companies try to hide: layoffs are not numbers, but ruined lives. The Mostra, therefore, closes with a review of the shadows of reality. Until tomorrow, Saturday, the lights come on over the winners.

Aside from authentic drama, the last duel, which will be seen in Spain in October, part of a homonymous book published in 2004 by Eric Jager. Damon said that a collaborator at Pearl Street Films, the company he shares with his friend Affleck, sent them emails for years encouraging them to read it. In the end, they bought the rights. Immediately Scott’s phone rang. “And when Matt Damon calls you to read something, you don’t say no,” said the filmmaker. The two writers also brought in director Nicole Holofcener to co-write with them. “This movie was exhilarating because of the strength of Marguerite’s character. And for the narration. It also had a story that people didn’t know about. We didn’t want to be didactic or boring, so we called Nicole,” Affleck joked.

The feature film maintains a certain interest throughout its length. And it will raise in many commercial halls a more than necessary reflection. Many of his dialogues, however, succumb to the temptation of the evidence. In the cinema, activism is sometimes a bad adviser. Although the last duel It can also serve to feed another very current debate: perhaps claiming to be a great bastion of feminism and receiving applause for it is not the role that corresponds to a man. So given to shooting in Spain, perhaps Scott knows the ironic label that this category deserves there: the ally. At least the female perspective of the script was mainly written by Holofcener. Damon and Affleck took care of the other two prisms.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Both also concentrated, of course, the overwhelming majority of the questions in the press room. The only question addressed only to the two women present inquired into the influence of the Me Too movement. “I felt the duty to pamper [un proyecto así], also for all the spectators who would see it. But when you film you focus on doing the best you can,” said the actress. And the screenwriter added: “We were very careful that Marguerite’s version of the story was the real one. But I mostly worked on it as a human being.”

Also made of flesh and bones is the protagonist of An autre monde. And, as such, he is wrong, and suffers. “The last film!”, two journalists congratulated each other in the room before the screening that closed the official competition. But the film also adds a new chapter, the third, to Brizé’s investigation into the cruel consequences of capitalism for workers, always with Vincent Lindon as an actor. the law of the market the overwhelm of an unemployed person followed; At war it showed union riots; here, the protagonist exercises command, but to a certain extent: director of a French subsidiary, within a multinational.

The plot is daily bread in half of Europe: a readjustment, the famous “do more with less”. Although the company never talks about layoffs: throwing 10% of the workforce, in its vocabulary, becomes “having the courage” that is needed. Words also count, and the characters dedicate most of the film to them. Because the director is trapped between the desperation of his employees and the blind orders from above. No broad brush: Brizé’s brushstrokes are subtle, full of nuances. And they perform a cool complex, as life always is. Only the epilogue sins of simplicity.

On the Job: The Missing 8 it never comes to an end. Erik Matti, an author focused on series B until now, tries to evoke Tarantino and Soderbergh with his colorful thriller about the vanished journalists and their search. But after an hour and a half, stylistic games and situations begin to repeat themselves. So much so that, looking around, another absence was discovered: half the room had also disappeared.