Thor Love & Thunder TRAILER

Today the first preview of the new tape was released and the release date of Thor: Love & Thunder was confirmed.

The wait is over! This day the first official teaser trailer for Thor: Love & Thunder was released, the new film based on the character from Marvel Studios that is starred by the outstanding actor Chris Hemsworth.

In the video of almost a minute and a half where it was possible to appreciate how the hero is on a path of discovery after the events of Avengers Endgame and with the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Korg, but not only that because he will also have to do an alliance with Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portmanwho will become Mighty Thor.

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the cast includes Matt Damon, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

It should be noted that the movie’s toy sets were recently released, thus officially starting the marketing campaign. In addition, this same Monday the first official poster of the sequel to the God of Thunder was revealed.

Without further ado, check out the trailer below:

When is Thor: Love & Thunder released?

Thor: Love & Thunder will be released in theaters next July 8 of this year.