‘Thor Love and Thunder’ offers more clues from Christian Bale’s Gorr in its official synopsis | Cinema | Entertainment

Marvel has released the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder which, in addition to showing a retired Thor (Chris Hemsworth), advances the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) already converted into Mighty Thor. In addition, she has given more clues about the plot by publishing the official synopsis of the film, which will hit theaters on July 8.

Despite the revelations that the trailer has left, it has been the synopsis that has given more details about the character of Christian Bale. It was already known that the actor would play Gorr the butcher of the Gods, but the description has offered additional information about his plot.

“Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyria (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor. . Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of Gorr the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

Introduced in 2012 in the comic Thor: God of Thunder, Gorr the Butcher of the Gods was born 3,000 years ago on an unnamed planet where he faced harsh conditions. After the death of his family, Gorr decided to take revenge on the gods, who had never helped him despite his trust in them. After killing several gods in the cosmos, Gorr ends up on Earth and reaches Thor.

Taika Waititi directs the film, which also stars Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth. (AND)