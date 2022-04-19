Thor: Love and Thunder, first trailer, poster and release date in theaters
Over the course of the weekend, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next big movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter will be released on May 4th, the new Thor the July 6 (at the cinema in Italy). The teaser is quite long and, on the notes of the timeless Sweet Child O ‘Mine by Guns n’ Roses, it shows many of the characters of the Cinematic Universe that we will finally find again after a long time – in particular finally Natalie Portman, who will reprise her role of the scientist Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest. As already mentioned in the past, it seems that the character will evolve quite radically:
The film has been in production practically since the release of Avengers: Endgame; it was initially planned to release it around November 2021, but various complications (not least the pandemic) have caused a rather large slip. Of course Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, and Taika Waititi that … As director, after directing Ragnarok. In addition to Natalie Portman, who has been absent from the Marvel Universe since 2013, the cast will include:
- Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)
- Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill)
- Dave Bautista (Drax)
- Karen Gillan (Nebula)
- Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master)
- Bradley Cooper (Rocket voice actor)
- Vin Diesel (Groot voice actor)
- Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif)
- Pom Klementieff (Mantis)
- Sean Gunn (Kraglin)
There are also cameos and small returns from Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Russell Crowe. At the same time, Marvel also released the official poster:
Between small news and curiosities that surfaced in the trailer, to read after watching the trailer:
- When Thor trains to get back in shape he wears a cap that says “Strongest Avenger”. The font used for the writing is the same as the logo of the Avengers comics between the 60s and 70s.
- Thor has a new battle suit that looks like it was inspired by a design seen in the comics, developed by Mike del Mundo in the last phase of Jason Aaron as lead writer.
- For now Christian Bale, the supervillain of the film, has not yet been seen.
- And of course Natalie Portman / Jane Foster as the goddess of thunder! You see it right at the end for a few seconds, but you have time to appreciate it in a battle costume, complete with a helmet, and a reconstructed version of the Mjolnir, destroyed by Hela in Ragnarok. It looks like the actress has really worked hard at the gym!
- Small statistic: this will be the twenty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the sixth of the so-called Phase Four.