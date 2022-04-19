Thor: Love and Thunder, first trailer, poster and release date in theaters

Over the course of the weekend, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next big movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter will be released on May 4th, the new Thor the July 6 (at the cinema in Italy). The teaser is quite long and, on the notes of the timeless Sweet Child O ‘Mine by Guns n’ Roses, it shows many of the characters of the Cinematic Universe that we will finally find again after a long time – in particular finally Natalie Portman, who will reprise her role of the scientist Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest. As already mentioned in the past, it seems that the character will evolve quite radically:

The film has been in production practically since the release of Avengers: Endgame; it was initially planned to release it around November 2021, but various complications (not least the pandemic) have caused a rather large slip. Of course Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, and Taika Waititi that … As director, after directing Ragnarok. In addition to Natalie Portman, who has been absent from the Marvel Universe since 2013, the cast will include:

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)

Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill)

Dave Bautista (Drax)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master)

Bradley Cooper (Rocket voice actor)

Vin Diesel (Groot voice actor)

Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif)

Pom Klementieff (Mantis)

Sean Gunn (Kraglin)

There are also cameos and small returns from Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Russell Crowe. At the same time, Marvel also released the official poster: