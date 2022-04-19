Thor: Love and Thunder | Fans want Thor to be bisexual for Star-Lord

The morning surprised everyone with the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the next Marvel Studios productions on the big screen. The new images of the God of Thunder in his next adventure raised the expectations of fans after months of waiting for what seemed like it would never come. Now that the material is available, not a few have noticed the curious interplay between Thor and Star-Lord, and are even beginning to suggest that the protagonist should be declared a bisexual character.

Thor: Love and Thunder rises on the horizon as another of the great successes of Marvel Studios this 2022. The company that generates superhero stories is enjoying the public attention thanks to Moon Knight – 87%, a series for Disney Plus that introduces a completely new character, however, the public is eager to return to theaters to witness a film 100% developed by Kevin Feige and his team (the most recent was Eternals – 58%).

The teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder includes a cute moment in which Peter Quill/Star-Lord says to the protagonist: “Remember what I told you. Have you ever felt lost? Just look into the eyes of the people you love.” As Quill looks over at the Guardians of the Galaxy team, Thor looks directly at him, sparking a comical interaction that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The above has been enough for countless users of social networks to begin to suspect and ask that Thor be turned into a bisexual hero; his interest in Quill is being well received and now many await what appears to be a possibility. Will Taika Waititi introduce us to an LGBTQ+ Thor in a formal way, are we facing a great bromance or is it another sad case of queerbating that we have seen Marvel Studios do so many times?

Here’s a compilation of tweets calling out for Thor’s bisexuality, mocking Chris Pratt after his homophobic scandals, or others who just don’t think Disney is in the mood to make the God of Thunder an LGBTQ+ character.

So Marvel confirmed that Peter Quill is bisexual and Thor is pansexual. Please, I’m sorry for Chris Pratt. Imagine being homophobic and then you find out your character is bisexual. Hahaha, THIS IS SO HUMILIATING.

No, but why Thor looks so good and is bisexual. Taika saw how the Russos were trying to take character development away from him and said ‘NOT ON MY GUARD’. Time to yassify Thor again.

THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD THOR BISEXUAL FOR STAR-LORD

Friendly reminder that despite what Chris Pratt says and does, Star-Lord is canonically very bisexual and very gay. I hope he and Thor have a great honeymoon.

The best thing about the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is letting my imagination run wild about the trials and tribulations of Chris Pratt being forced to play a bisexual, bisexually.

‘Is Thor bisexual in the L+T movie?’ ‘Is Thor in love with Star-Lord?’ My brothers in Christ, it’s Disney and it’s literally never going to happen and you’re missing the best part: Chris Pratt is baiting us, a concept that is objectively funnier than ANY snark.

