Thor: Love and Thunder, fans fish modified scene?

Finally the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which gives fans plenty of photos to ponder over the next few days. As some quickly noticed, at least one scene included in the trailer comes straight from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic’s beloved Thor comic series. In another moment, however, it seems that a character is removed from the frame in question. Due to some other Easter Eggs included in the trailer, there is a speculation as to who the removed character might be.

The one most popular with fans leads to Hercules, could it have been removed from any trailer footage to keep the surprise alive? The Avenger has long been a fan favorite of the source material, and is a character that many have speculated might appear due to the introduction in the film by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The scene in question shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) e Korg (Taika Waititi) looking up at the sky The two, however, are standing outside on one side of the screen while the entire left third is completely blank, creating an unbalanced frame possibly altered by Marvel Studios and its visual effects providers. .

The Zeus of Russell Crowe he even appeared in the teaser, evoking his classic lightning bolt. If Zeus were to meet his end with the sword of Gorr, it is logical that Hercules – one of the god’s many sons – would want to fix things or avenge his fallen father.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8.