This was the fleeting romance of Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard, the ex of Johnny Depp

In August 2016, they reached an agreement that led to Heard retracting her allegations and withdrawing a restraining order. In addition, he paid her $7 million, which she allegedly donated to an organization that supports victims of domestic violence and a children’s hospital in Los Angeles.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

(Getty Images)



Although the lawsuit seemed to be in the past, in 2018, the interpreter assured in The Washingon Post that she had been harassed and threatened to stop her career for revealing the alleged violence of her ex. This cost him a lawsuit from Depp for 50 million dollars and accused her of assaulting him.

In addition, the actor sued the newspaper The Sun for having called him a “wife beater” in an article, a trial he lost in November 2020. After this, the actor was fired from the leading role in the film fantastic animalswhich triggered a wave of criticism towards Heard, as fans of the famous accused her of being to blame for his departure from the tape.

At the beginning of 2021, the former couple became news again thanks to a letter where Depp’s lawyers accuse the actress of having kept part of the 7 million dollars he paid her in 2016.