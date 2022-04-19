This was Natalie Portman’s training to be Mighty Thor – El Financiero

Natalie Portman returns to Marvel with the character of Jane Foster for Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film starring Chris Hemsworthso recently the first images of the tape were released directed by Taika Waititiwhich will be released in cinemas around the world in July.

One of the things that the fans of the franchise did not miss was the first time that Portman brings to life Mighty Thor, his version as a heroine. Although not much information about the story is yet known, what we can know is the preparation of the actress to be able to load the hammer Mjolnir to expand his powers, because he told it in an interview.

“We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done before. Of course, it had never been her goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of agility work and also strength work.”, he told Vanity Fair.

For about four months, both in a job before and after the filming, was accompanied by the trainer Naomi Pendergast. “It definitely helps you get into character, and it changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” she added.

This we know about Natalie Portman’s character

Although the synopsis of the sequel does not reveal more than Thor will seek a retreat to find inner peace, so he is interrupted by a galaxy killer known as Gorrthe Butcher of Gods, will be helped by the Guardians of the Galaxy and his ex-girlfriendthe astrophysicist he met on earth.

In the comic on which the film productions are based, Jane is sick with cancer, which is not known if it will be respected in this installment. Originally, his disease progresses with each transformation as his body eliminates toxins, including chemotherapy. The hammer Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarök. We must wait to find out how it gets into Jane’s hands.