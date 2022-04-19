WhatsApp is already such a daily use messaging application that each new update is interesting news for users. userswho can find simpler and more practical ways to communicate, thanks to the innovations that present proposals that promise to improve the experience.

Well, the platform has just announced the arrival of several new functions, highly anticipated by users, according to the official statement of April 14, in which the reactions on messages, that is, the ability to reply with emoji messages, with up to six different ones in the Android version. A tool similar to that of Messenger of Facebook and Instagram, which are also part of the Meta conglomerate.

To use these reactions, you just have to long press the message you want to react to, so that the six different emoji options available appear: thumbs up, heart, crying, laughing, surprised face or hands together. When choosing the emoji that seems best to you, you keep it pressed for a few seconds and the icon you pressed will appear below the message.

This is what WhatsApp reactions are like, among other new functions. Photo: WABetaInfo



The reactions will also be available in group chats and according to the web WABetaInfo, it is expected that we will find them very soon in the desktop and iOS applications as well. “Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, it will read ‘999+’”, detailed this online site.

Another novelty of the application is the function ‘deleted by administrator‘; this means that the group administrator will be able to delete messages. Regarding the sending of files, the capacity is extended to 2GB, something that definitely many of the users were already longing for.

Finally, there is also the function of WhatsApp Communities, which will allow several separate groups to come together. In other words, the application will allow you to organize the chats to relate them to each other and allow a better communication between communities, which can be very useful to precisely facilitate the relationship between groups, for those who have something to share between more than one chat.

“In the same way that social feeds took the basic technology behind the internet and made it so that anyone could find people and content online, I think community messaging will take the basic protocols behind one-to-one messaging and extend them to communicate more easily with groups of people to get things done together,” he said. mark zuckerberg about all these new changes and the daily use of the application.