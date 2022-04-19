This is what reactions will look like in WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp reveals what reactions with emojis will look like on its platform.

At the moment, emoji reactions in WhatsApp messages are only available for some iOS users.

Until now, WhatsApp has more than two billion users worldwide.

After announcing that the reactions would reach WhatsApp messages, A glimpse of this new feature has been shared today.

for now, WhatsApp’s new tool is on trial and only for some iOS usersin addition to the fact that, for now, only six different emojis are being used: thumbs up, red heart, laughter, surprised face, sad face and thanks.

Over time, the use of emojis has become more than just a function to decorate social networks; now they are presented as a new way to measure the effectiveness of communication between users, especially when we talk about a time when brands and content creators have become highly relevant.

In this sense, one of the most used and functional tools for Internet users are emojis, which has set a trend on other platforms, such as YouTube, which see these emoticons as an option to improve communication and interaction with Internet users.

WhatsApp currently has more than two billion users worldwidea fact that places it well above other social networks such as Facebook Messenger (also from Meta), WeChat, Skype and Telegram, a fact that makes it the most important instant messaging app on the market.

Now, with the inclusion of emojis in its messages, WhatsApp is seeking to reach new users and, incidentally, offer a different experience to those who are already subscribed to the Meta-owned social network.

Recently, WaBETAinfo published a couple of images showing what emoji reactions will look like on WhatsAppa function that could soon reach all users of the platform.

YouTube and Twitter, like WhatsApp, also tests reactions with emojis

A few weeks ago, the Google platform, YouTube announced that it would join the trend of emojis, although with a different strategy.

According to a statement issued by YouTube, the reactions with emojis, for the moment, have begun to be tested with some users, but with a different approach for users of the social network.

As stated by the company, emoji reactions on YouTube will appear at very specific moments in videoswhich is why this new function is called “Timed Reactions” and, in fact, may be anonymous.

It should be noted that, at the moment, the emoticons or emojis that YouTube is testing with some of its users are “I love it”, “I have fun”, “Scared cat”, “Surprise”, “It makes me sad”, “Party icon” , “Question mark”.

Similarly, not long ago it was announced that Twitter would be testing a similar function, that is, reactions with emojis, making it clear that, today, digital communication is vital for the market, especially in times when social networks have become the great link between industries and audiences.

For its part, WhatsApp continues to experiment with various functions or tools in order to reach more users and continue to lead the market of instant messaging applications.

Previously, the application reported the inclusion of new tools such as group polls or the fact of allowing users to share files of up to 2GB, when long ago it only accepted files of 100 MG maximum.

Now read: