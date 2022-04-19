This is the evident chemistry between Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem Y Nicole Kidman They are two very important figures in the entertainment world. For many years, both performers earned their place in the film industry and rose to the top of fame. Both have starred in productions that became big hits. Due to their incredible talent, they were also nominated for major Hollywood awards. Without a doubt, they are two big stars

Despite their career in the film industry, the performers had not yet had the chance to star in a movie together. Thus, when it was announced Being the Ricardosthe public and specialized critics were eager to see how they related on the big screen.

As expected, the chemistry between the two could be seen from the first moment. Through images or film trailers, viewers noticed that The relationship between the two is very good.

The chemistry between Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman

In Being the Ricardos, actors They had the difficult task of putting themselves in the shoes of Desi Arnaz Y Lucille Ballwho were marriage on the hit show I Love Lucy. In addition to being in love in fiction, they were also in real life.

In this way, the film is set in 1952 and presents us with professional and personal crisis that the marriage is going through. This inconvenience jeopardizes his successful career in Hollywood and also the great love they have for each other.

By bringing to life a marriage that is much loved by viewers of USA, Javier Bardem Y Nicole Kidman they were under pressure to demonstrate the chemistry that existed between the two artists in real life. Despite the fear of not meeting expectations, the Spanish actor and the American actress showed that their chemistry is amazing. This could be seen in the different trailers he released Being the Ricardos.

Because the spark exists between them from the first moment, this helped them embody their characters very well. During an interview, the actor revealed that they didn’t have much time to bond and get to know each other better before filming.

Therefore, the chemistry between the two helped to make the scenes go perfectly and make it appear that they were husband and wife. Of course, during the months that the shooting lasted, Both protagonists established a beautiful friendship.

In this way, during the red carpet of the film, the photographers they were able to capture them holding hands and smiling affectionately. From these images, in social networks began romance rumors.

However, it was only wrong speculations. Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman became great colleagues, who knew how to work side by side to achieve a film that excites and that goes beyond the screen.