This is Cardi B’s baby name

It’s been seven months since Cardi-B gave birth and much has been said about Kulture’s sister, the apple of the rapper’s eye. Now, after more than half a year, Cardi has revealed the name of his second son.

Cardi-B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their youngest child. Wave Set Cephus, this is the name of the couple’s son. What has surprised us the most is that the two rappers have explained the reason for the secrecy carried out until now.

Cardi wanted to do it differently this time and that is why she wanted to keep the mystery around the baby, so she could keep her privacy a little more. To give the announcement the rapper has not hesitated to upload several photos de Wave dressed in a coat with a fur hood and an ostentatious chain. As expected, his publication already accumulates more than six million likes.

For the latest edition of the magazine Essence, the couple stars on the cover with all their children, including Wave. “Thanks to everyone who helped to make this happen for me and our family. I love having a big family with all of our children and I am thankful that we are making our blended family work,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The anonymity of Cardi B’s second son

After the birth of their second child, Cardi-B He decided to keep the identity of the baby anonymous, until he decided to show a photo of himself, which has caused many of his followers to have been somewhat disappointed with the image that the rapper shared. Offset’s wife surprised her millions of followers on Twitter by sharing the first image of the youngest of the family, but she has only shown her eye! “That’s all they’ll have,” the singer wrote next to the photo, which only shows one of the little one’s eyes.