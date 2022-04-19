They recommend patients who are candidates for surgery to undergo procedures with certified specialists

Through the portal of the American Council of Medical Specialties, patients can learn about the professional who is going to perform their procedure.

Dr. Roberto Pérez Nieves, reconstructive surgeon. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Reports of complications associated with aesthetic surgical interventions have been a topic of concern in recent yearsdue to the increase of these registries in several countries of the world, specifically Latin American.

Due to this, the island’s experts have turned on the alerts due to the seriousness of the risks to which they are exposed. the patientswhen they make the decision to travel to another country to undergo a procedure for, apparently, a lower price.

Through the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Roberto Pérez Nieves, a reconstructive surgeon, recommends the patients refrain from carrying out these plans, since it ensures that Puerto Rico and the United States have the appropriate personnel to carry them out.

“Plastic surgeons here are well trained. They have some exams, which can be found on the Internet, through the American Board Specialties, to verify that they are certified professionals,” he said. “This gives the patient more security when going to their offices.”

According to Dr. Pérez, this type of inconvenience arises because there are doctors who do not have the training or the necessary skills to perform these procedures, but even so they do it in clandestine clinics that, when it comes down to it, end up being patient recruitment companies foreign.

“One of the things they tell me the patients who have gone to South America, is that the way the system works is that they are evaluated through an electronic medium such as social networks or through a person who is not necessarily the surgeon. The patient collects his money, arrives in that country and approaches these companies. On the day of the operation, the person does not know who is going to operate, the risks of the surgery were not explained to them, nor did they explain what the procedure is about. Once the patient is operated, he returns to his country and that is when all the complications begin “.

According to the expert, once the complications begin to appear, the patient goes to the medical centers looking for a solution to the problem derived from that medical malpractice.

“It is very difficult for us plastic surgeons to treat these patients, because here we have a clinical responsibility and a legal responsibility,” he acknowledged. “As the patient approaches presenting a chronic problem, it is not easy to take care of them and take the risk because unfortunately these consequences would prevent him from looking good again.”

That said, Dr. Pérez is emphatic in suggesting to the patients Do not go to doctors whose certificate is not validated, to considerably reduce the probability of developing some type of complication that puts your health at risk.

“I recommend that you go to surgeons in Puerto Rico and the United States so that you can be sure that it is a procedure that will not compromise your life.”

See the full program: