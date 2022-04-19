they have been the loving couples of Luis Miguel

The couples of Luis Miguel They have not been a secret throughout the singer’s career.

And although his work has made his personal life not the highlight of him, it is a fact that the women with whom the Sun has come out are worth remembering.

5 couples of Luis Miguel that you surely did not remember

bright Star

One of the most tender couples in the show, back in the 80s, was that of Lucero and Luis Miguel.

Although they were both teenagers, their followers adored this pair of young and handsome talents.

And although a romance between them was never confirmed, Lucero pointed out that they liked each other, but they could not be something else because of their ages.

Lucia Mendez

With a difference of 13 years, the actress being the oldest, Luis Miguel began a short and not very serious relationship with Lucía Méndez.

According to what the singer also narrates, the young Luis Mi lied to him about his age to get his attention. He was 17 and she was 30 at the time.

Issabela Camil

That’s right, Sergio Mayer’s wife had a relationship with the singer of the ‘Girl in the Blue Bikini’.

And although they had known each other since they were children, it was over time that they tried to have a relationship, however, like most of their relationships, this one was intermittent.

Daisy Fuentes

Considered Luis Miguel’s longest relationship, Daisy Fuentes stayed with the singer from 1990 to 1993.

Sofia Vergara

In 1995 the paparazzi captured the Colombian Sofia Vergara with the singer Luis Miguel taking a ride on a yacht.

Although an official relationship was not confirmed, a possible relationship with the beautiful actress was very famous.

did you remember these couples of Luis Miguel? There is no doubt that the singer does not have bad tastes, and although they have endless romantic songs, he is not very stable when it comes to love.