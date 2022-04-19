These are the 10 most desired celebrities

Celebrities are probably the most desired people on this planet. There are some names that will not only go down in history for starring in the most sought-after movies, but also for their attractive faces. There are clear examples such as Brad PittGeorge Clooney, Angelina Jolie or Megan Fox.

There is a very popular phrase that indicates that “we are not ugly, but poor”. And few question this saying, since people with high purchasing power are much more able to spend money on cancer treatments. beauty and rejuvenation more exclusive.

Whatever the reason, the reality is that many singers and actors have a sexapil heart attack And, to check which are the most desired of this 2022, the American survey portal, ranker, has published a list with a classification of the most attractive celebrities, voted by users. Do you want to know which faces occupy the highest positions? We tell you.

Ranking of the 10 most attractive celebrities

Women

10. Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The 37-year-old American actress, model and singer closes the ranking at number 10. Winstead is known for her role in films like ‘Sky High’, ‘Death Proof’, ‘Final Destination 3’ or ‘Live Free or Die Hard ‘. She also has a leading role in the series ‘The Returned‘.

9. Saoirse Ronan

At 28, this American-Irish actress has already been nominated four times for the Oscar awards thanks to her role in films like ‘Little Woman’ and ‘Lady Bird’.

8. Amber Heard

The fame of the American actress and model began with her leading role in the horror film ‘All the Boys Love Mandy Lane’. Her career has continued with blockbuster movies like ‘Aquaman‘ or ‘Justice League’.

7. Heather Graham

For Graham, the years do not seem to pass and, at 52 years of age, he is still just as sexy than when he started in the film industry, with ‘Drugstore Cowboy’.

6. Ella Hunt

The fine and delicate features of the actress from the ‘Dickinson’ series have caught the attention of Ranker users, who place her in sixth place in the celebrity ranking.

5. Teresa Palmer

The star australian of ‘The discovery of the witches’ occupies the fifth position.

4. Elizabeth Turner

Turner began his popularity as one of the most visible faces of Guess. It is not surprising that a model of large firms is in fourth position in this ranking.

3. Kaya Scodelario

The great beauty of the actress britishwho is now 30 years old, began to turn heads with her role as Effy Stonem in the teen drama ‘Skins’.

2.Rebecca Ferguson

Swedish actress from ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout‘ and ‘Dune’ reaches the second position, one of the highest in this ranking.

1. Scarlett Johansson

Esquire magazine, in 2013, already proclaimed the American actress as ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’, that is, as the sexiest woman. Scarlett has not dropped from the podium of the most desired celebrities and is once again number one, according to Ranker users.

Men

10.Henry Cavill

He is British, he is 38 years old, and you will recognize him for being the actor who plays Superman in the movies ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. He has also made successful productions for Netflixlike ‘The Witcher’.

9. Liam Hemsworth

Since he stabilized in the world of cinema for his performance in ‘The Hunger Games‘, Hemsworth has taken the world by storm with his broad appeal. So much so, that the Australian is the ninth most handsome celebrity.

8. Andrew Garfield

The American Andrew Garfield rose to international fame when he played Eduardo Saverin in the film ‘The social network’, with which he got a nomination for Golden Globe.

7. Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet is not only an icon of cinema, but also of fashion. His cheeky looks have seduced a large part of public opinion that, apart from valuing him as a great actor, they also do so because of his attractiveness.

6. Sebastian Stan

His first media appearance was with the character of Carter for the series ‘gossip-girl‘. From there, Stan established his film career with roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5.Chris Evans

The Human Torch of the movie ‘Fantastic Four’ was Evans’s first blockbuster, who today is the fifth most desired celebrity by Internet users.

4. Tom Holland

At just 25 years old, the British actor has a film career full of nominations and accolades, which began with his debut in ‘The impossible‘.

3. Michael B. Jordan

The protagonist of ‘Creed’ occupies the third position among the most desired celebrities.

2. Ryan Reynolds

In 2010, People magazine already positioned Ryan Reynolds as the first Canadian sexiest male in the world. After 12 years, he is still one of the most attractive celebrities.

1.Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor and husband of Elsa Pataky, was named, in 2014, as the most handsome man by People magazine. Now, he is back in first place in Ranker’s ranking.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

The attractive father of Mario Casas whom the actor looks a lot like