These 9 realme phones are about to update to Android 12 and realme UI 3.0

Share

These are the 9 realme phones that will be updated to realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 between now and June.

Although some manufacturers such as Samsung or Xiaomi are already announcing which terminals will receive Android 13there are still quite a few smartphones from both these brands and others that have not yet been updated to Android 12.

This is the case of realme that has just announced through its official blog that 9 of your mobile devices are about to update to Android 12 and realme UI 3.0. Read on and find out what they are.

These are all the realme phones that will be updated to realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 in the second quarter of 2022

really confirmed to me that 9 of your mobiles will receive the beta or early access version of realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 between this month and the next twoso that the last devices to receive this update they would do it in June.

A) Yes, the complete list of realme smartphones that will receive Android 12 and realme UI 3.0 over the next few months is as follows:

April 2022 realme 8 5G realme 8s 5G realme Narzo 30 5G

May 2022

June 2022 Realme X3 realme X3 SuperZoom realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G realme 9 5G



All these mobiles will receive, very soon, the most recent version of the Chinese firm’s customization layer, realme UI 3.0, which includes a large number of new features such as a new interface, greater customization capacity and improvements in privacy and device security.

If you have any of the terminals listed above, please note that this early access version it will not reach all users at the same time, since it will be deployed in batches.

realme 5G phones: the best to buy in 2022

The stable version of realme UI 3.0 it is still in development and will not be available to everyone until all bugs are fixed detected in it. Although the Chinese firm has not wanted to give approximate deadlines for the arrival of this version, the most logical thing would be for it to arrive during the third quarter of 2022.

Related topics: Realme

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!