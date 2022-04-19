The training that Tom Cruise designed for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Top Gun’ it’s back. Three years after filming began, it can finally be seen in theaters in what represents the return after 35 years of that first film that captivated critics and with which Tom Cruise began to fall in love on the big screen.

The actor, how could it be otherwise, will also be in this second film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’of which some first images have come to light and that promises to be one of the blockbusters of the year thanks to a plot that fans have been waiting for for years.

But, for this film, Tom Cruise has wanted to go much further, he wants it to be one of the best films, and for that reason he has made a titanic effort to make it happen, even designing a three-month training plan that he has practiced himself to be able to get on a real F18 and be able to shoot all the action scenes.

At 59 years old, Cruise is not afraid of anything, or almost nothing, and for this reason he also wants to be the man of action in his films, no doubles. For this reason, he has been one of those who has practiced his training, which he has followed to the letter. “We work with the Navy and with the Top Gun school”, says the protagonist behind the scenes. And it is that his objective was none other than to make the aviation scenes authentic: “The Navy says that if you eject you have to be able to survive in the water, so we also underwent a demanding submarine program”.

your tests

In order to be ready to shoot the action scenes, the film crew that wanted to shoot them had to go through this toughest training. A routine that they carried for three long months that included: group physical activities, practices by water (submarine program with diving tests), practices by land Y practice by air driving a real F18.

“Everyone thought that it would be impossible for us to pilot a reactor”, he pointed out Miles Telleralso seconded by his co-star Jay Ellis: “Without a doubt, it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my life.”