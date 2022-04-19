The team that would bring Lionel Messi to play in Mexico officially

Lionel Messi and the team that would bring him to play officially in Mexico

April 18, 2022 8:55 p.m.

The Argentine star Lionel Messi, after passing through Barcelona and now at PSG after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, invites his followers to dream of playing an official match in Mexico.

In an interview for Telemundo Deportes, the former coach of Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, revealed that the Qatar World Cup would not be the last for the Argentine and that Leonel Messi could be present at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

Thanks to Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine team has managed to design a perfect system for Lionel Messi, who starts as the favorite to win the world cup in Qatar. Guardiola assures that Messi still has a lot to give and that he does not rule out the possibility that he will play in the World Cup in Mexico 4 years later.

Is Lionel Messi enough to play the World Cup in Mexico?

According to Pep Guardiola, if Leonel Messi trains his body, he could easily enjoy another World Cup at the age of 38. In this way, the Argentine team would be the team that manages to bring Lionel Messi to Mexico and play official matches.

