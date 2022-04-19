the taboo in couple relationships that has not been overcome

Starts well but…

“In the first 10 years of marriage, people report higher levels of marital satisfaction when their partner is younger than they are,” says Grace Lordan, associate professor of behavioral sciences at the London School of Economics, who is currently researching the relationships with age differences and happiness.

“Nevertheless, over time, the marital satisfaction of couples of different ages decreases more than that of couples of similar ages .

“The probability that couples of similar ages will divorce is also lower.”

Despite those factors that push us toward couples of the same age, socioeconomic circumstances can sometimes counteract evolutionary impulses.

Historically, people (particularly those of the middle and upper classes) were much more likely to marry someone much older or younger than themselves, for both biological and economic reasons.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, most women were excluded from the formal workforce, so it made sense for them to prioritize marrying someone who had achieved financial security.

For men, it made sense to settle down financially and worry about marriage at a later date, when, with greater social power, they could find younger wives who would provide the best chance of having children.

However, as women have gained greater economic power, the appeal of a much older spouse has diminished, making age-gap relationships less common and often more taboo.

Who do we judge and why?

Despite the fact that most societies are now becoming more progressive about love, relationships and the rich variety of ways they can be presented, couples in which one person is much older than the other are still criticized.

There is even a specific vocabulary to talk about the subject; an older man must be a ‘sugar daddy‘a younger woman ‘fortune hunter‘ or a victim of ‘parental problems’.