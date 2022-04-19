the taboo in couple relationships that has not been overcome

“In the first 10 years of marriage, people report higher levels of marital satisfaction when their partner is younger than they are,” says Grace Lordan, associate professor of behavioral sciences at the London School of Economics, who is currently researching the relationships with age differences and happiness.

“Nevertheless, over time, the marital satisfaction of couples of different ages decreases more than that of couples of similar ages.

“The probability that couples of similar ages will divorce is also lower.”

yes but…

Despite those factors that push us toward couples of the same age, socioeconomic circumstances can sometimes counteract evolutionary impulses.

Historically, people (particularly those of the middle and upper classes) were much more likely to marry someone much older or younger than themselves, for both biological and economic reasons.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, most women were excluded from the formal workforce, so it made sense for them to prioritize marrying someone who had achieved financial security.

For men, it made sense to settle down financially and worry about marriage at a later date, when, with greater social power, they could find younger wives who would provide the best chance of having children.

However, as women have gained greater economic power, the appeal of a much older spouse has diminished, making age-gap relationships less common and often more taboo.

Who do we judge and why?

Despite the fact that most societies are now becoming more progressive about love, relationships and the rich variety of ways they can be presented, couples in which one person is much older than the other are still criticized.

There is even a specific vocabulary to talk about the subject; an older man must be a sugar daddya younger woman ‘fortune hunter‘ or a victim of ‘parental problems’.

In recent years, that vocabulary has expanded to include relationships in which the women are significantly older than their partners; words like cradle robber Y toyboys reflect the rise of these types of relationships.

The relationship between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, married since 2007, has been scrutinized in the media.

Women who choose to date younger men seem to face a disproportionate amount of criticism.

The media attention surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron’s marriage to a woman 24 years his senior, or the feverish coverage of 41-year-old Kim Kardashian’s relationship with 28-year-old Pete Davidson, underscores this.

However, Touroni believes that relationships between older men and younger women are now perceived more negatively than couples between older women and younger men.

That may be partly related to the #MeToo movement, which focused more attention on power dynamics in relationships.

Some argue that a significant age difference, combined with the social and economic power that men wield in a male-dominated society, can leave young women in a vulnerable position.

The researchers found that young people were particularly averse to relationships in which the male partner was olderand postulated that this was because they assumed that the relationship was based on exchange, for example, that people traded sex for a certain lifestyle.

Will the taboo of the age difference disappear?

For Touroni, as more types of relationships become normalized, perhaps people’s choices in age-gap relationships will begin to be respected.

“We live in an era of more freedom and flexibility, so I’d like to think that over time we’ll be significantly less judgmental about other people’s relationship choices, whether it’s because of age differences or anything else.”

Nevertheless, there is little evidence that it is it happenedendo.

Since young people are often at the forefront of social change, their disapproval could mean that the age gap taboo will become even more entrenched.

