The Simpsons: Troy McClure, the character who was removed from the series because his voice actor was killed

This is Troy Macclure, and you may remember him from episodes of The Simpson What Selma’s love dream Y The Simpsons rehash repertoire. The character was introduced with you will not stealthe 13th chapter of the second season, and his last appearance occurred in Bart the mother: the third of the tenth season. His withdrawal from the series was quite abrupt, taking thousands of fans by surprise. The reason? The voice actor who gave him life, Phil Hartman, died in a rather tragic way: being murdered by his wife.

Who is Phil Hartan?

Phil Hartman was a Canadian comedian remembered above all for his participation, during the 1990s, in Saturday night Live, a program where he came to offer humorous interpretations of Frank Sinatra, Jack Nicholson, Michael Caine, and Bill Clinton (his most recognized character), among many others. For seven years, from 1991 to 1998, Hartman also brought to life various characters from The SimpsonI feel Troy McClure and attorney Lionel Hutz are the best known.

Having experienced two divorces, in November 1987 Phil Hartman married model Brynn Omdahl. The couple had two children, however, almost from the beginning Omdahl displayed an ambivalent and aggressive attitude towards Hartman, caused largely by jealousy. that caused him the professional success of the life of the comedian.

Over the years, Brynn Omdahl developed a great dependence on alcohol, cocaine and sertraline, which in addition to taking her to rehabilitation on different occasions, also caused an emotional imbalance in her behavior that made her a very dangerous person, reaching risk both his life and that of his children on different occasions.

On May 27, 1998, after a heated argument between Brynn and Phil, Troy McClure’s interpreter went to bed. Some hours later, the ex-model followed him with a revolver in her hand, with which she shot him in the head, throat and chest: Phil’s death was instant.

Instead of looking for another voice actor who could bring Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz to life, hethe producers of The Simpson They decided to remove both characters from the series. The couple’s children were protected by the marriage formed by Brynn’s brother, Gregory Omdahl, and Phil Hartman’s fortune was inherited by them.

And you, did you already know the tragedy of Phil Hartman that caused the disappearance of Troy McClure in The Simpsons?

