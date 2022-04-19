‘The Simpsons’, 35 years of the yellow revolution on television – El Financiero

does exactly 35 years the seeds were planted revolution what would forever change the format of animated series on TV.

The yellow universe The Simpson broke through first time on April 19, 1987. The rest of the story is known.

That day, inside the comedy show The Tracey Ullman Show, The yellow family was presented for the first time in short film format, with the aim that viewers would not change the channel during commercials.

With the title ‘Goodnight’the little episode was part of the 48 shorts in total The Simpson that aired on Ullman’s show between 1987 and 1989.

Starring Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie, The Simpson reached such potential that the chain Fox opted to make its own half-hour program that already has three and a half decades and 33 seasons.

It’s also the longest running primetime entertainment program of all time, having eclipsed the mark of 722 episodes so farfrom the first entitled ‘Christmas Special’, released on December 17, 1989 by Fox.

With 33 Emmy Awards on your shelfhas won numerous awards and received numerous nominations since its release, including 32 Annie Awards and nine Environmental Awards, among others.

Springfield It is already a common place for the millions of fans of the series not only in the United States but also in Latin America and Europe, although there are 35 states that have a locality with that name.

Mr Burns, Ned FlandersMo, apuAbrahamSimpson, milhouseNelson, Krusty the ClownBob Patiño, director Skinner, Edna Krabappel, Otto, Paty and Selma Bouvier, and a score of other characters are the names that are in the collective imagination of millions of fans.

They join celebrities from music, politics, culture and entertainment who have passed through their episodes such as Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Stephen Hawking, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Clinton, Ramones, Aerosmith, U2, among others.

The Serie created by Matt Groening and animated by Klasky-Csupo began to take root 35 years ago to become a symbol of pop culture on a global scale.

10 Simpsons Predictions

1. iPhone

In The Simpson: iPhone and autocorrect, season 6, November 13, 1994. The episode lisa and sports introduces a device called the Apple Newton PDA. In the reality: The logo looks like an imitation of an Apple device. This was 13 years before the release of the first iPhone.

2. Wrecking Ball In The Simpson: In 1994, in the episode ‘Supporting Actor Bob Roberts’, Homer slides on a wrecking ball. In the reality: Miley Cyrus would imitate him years later with the song ‘Wreacking Ball’, which was one of the great musical successes of 2013.

3. Panama Papers

In The Simpson: February 11, 1996, episode ‘Bart the snitch’. In the reality: A decade before the leak of The Panama Papers (2016) took place, the series showed the modus operandi for money laundering taking Krusty the Clown as the protagonist.

4. Ebola outbreak

In The Simpson: In 1997, during the episode ‘Lisa’s Saxophone’, Marge approaches Bart and shows him a book called Curious George and the Ebola Virus. In the reality: Years later, in March 2014, the epidemic would break out in Africa and spread to different regions.

5. September 11 – Twin Towers

In The Simpson: They predicted the attacks of September 11 in 1997, in the first episode of season 9 entitled ‘The city of NY against Homer’. In the reality: In 2001, the attack on the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington in the United States took place.

6. Higgs Boson

In The Simpson: In 1998, Homer was ahead of the physicists who discovered the Higgs boson, in the episode ‘The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace’, number 2 of season 10 of the series. In the reality: In 2012 the existence of the so-called ‘God Particle’ was confirmed.

7. FarmVille video game

In The Simpson: In 1998 season 9 episode 12, ‘Bart at the Fair’, a joke was made about children playing in a farm work simulator. In the reality: In 2009, people became obsessed with a game called FarmVille where you could plow, plant, and harvest crops.

8. Trump, President

In The Simpson: In ‘Bart to the future’, episode 17 of season 11 of the year 2000, we see an adult version of Bart and his sister Lisa as president of the United States. In the reality: Lisa had succeeded Donald Trump. It was predicted 16 years before the tycoon reached the White House.

9. Free Syrian Army Flag

In The Simpson: The February 25, 2001, in the episode ‘The New Boys of Yuck!’ In reality: The July 29, 2011, before ISIS existed, the series predicted its existence. His ensign is composed of three stripes of equal width inspired by the official Syrian flag.

10. The espionage of the NSA In 2007, in the simpsons the movieLisa tries to warn her family not to speak loudly in public because the government listens to every conversation they have. In the reality: In 2003 Edward Snowden revealed the extent of the NSA’s internal surveillance.

Matt Groening, its creator

Place and date of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States, February 15, 1954.

Writer and cartoonist, after graduating from the State College of Olympia, Washington, he moved to the city of Los Angeles, where he published the comic strip life in hell for the Los Angeles reader, based on his daily experiences and starring Binky the rabbit.

After the success of the comic strip, James L. Brooks, a major Hollywood producer, proposed to adapt life in hellfor the program The Tracey Ullman Showto which Groening refused and instead created the story of a comical family.

In December 1989, the Fox network offered him to launch a program of his famous cartoon and that is how the iconic yellow family was born.