The sexiest famous men of 2022

One handsome man, two handsome men, three handsome men… That’s it, up to 10. We bring you the list of the top 10 of the most attractive celebrities of this 2022. This ranking has been prepared by the Ranker survey portal based on the votes of Internet users who have wanted to participate. We anticipate that you know all the names that appear on the list, although perhaps you would move one of their positions, they appear in this ranking and it is quite a compliment.
Although there are no Spaniards, many of these attractive men have been on the cover of our magazine, which confirms that we do not have a bad eye. So, without further ado, get ready to discover top 10 hottest male celebrities this year.
Another Spider-Man that appears on this list. Although there was a time when he did not have it easy: as he himself said, he was rejected to star in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’ because “he was not handsome enough”.
At 26, he has half the world at his feet since he starred in ‘Call me by your name’ almost five years ago. Timothée Chalamet steps on any red carpet and the cries of “handsome!” they rumble everywhere. Hence, he has achieved this seventh place.
There is no doubt that Sebastian Stan is one of the men of the moment, which is why he has received so many votes from Internet users. “Why does Sebastian Stan seem so obscenely handsome to me?” It’s just one of the many tweets we’ve found extolling the Winter Soldier’s good looks (here his training).
No surprise to find Chris Evans on this list, perhaps it is surprising that he does not make it higher up, but the Captain of America occupies half the ranking ahead of other celebrities of weight in this beauty.
We don’t know how much it will have influenced Tom Holland to appear on this list having seen him wear the Spider-Man suit, but it is a fact that the young man raises passions. Although he is one step away from sneaking onto the podium, the truth is that his physical transformation over the years has been brutal. For his role in ‘Uncharted,’ he told Men’s Health US that “I worked my ass off training.”
The one who was the sexiest man of 2020 according to People magazine takes the bronze, although it must be recognized that the ‘Black Panther’ actor has not lost the charms that led him to occupy such an illustrious position. Will it repeat?
Just because his name is Ryan, he has a lot of cattle (remember the always funny thing between the two handsome Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling), but his smile and sense of humor have made him climb to second position in this ranking of handsome men.
And finally Chris Hemsworth rises to first place as the most attractive male celebrity of 2022. Already in 2014 People magazine named him the most handsome man and in these almost 10 years he remains just as strong with a physical transformation that speaks for itself.
