The series “Gaslit” returns the “reason” to the woman who denounced the Watergate

New York, Apr 18 (EFE).- “Martha was right”: under this slogan, the new series “Gaslit” premiered this Monday in New York, starring Julia Roberts and which reviews the famous Watergate scandal (1972) claiming the figure of his accuser, today better known by psychologists than by the general public.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) closed its doors earlier than usual today to roll out a red carpet among valuable Egyptian antiquities where the cast headed by Julia Roberts and the other protagonist, Sean Penn, who were joined by dozens of celebrities invited to the first viewing.

In “Gaslit”, Roberts plays Martha Mitchell -wife of John Mitchell, attorney general and campaign manager for President Richard Nixon in 1972-, a complex figure who found the clues of what would become the Watergate case but was ostracized. by Republicans and died of cancer a few years later.

Sporting her signature smile and holding hands with her on-screen husband Penn, the actress arrived at the last moment dressed in a gray shorts suit and circumvented the waiting media, making only one exception for Starz, the producer channel of the series.

“I think (Martha) is the peach pit that no one ever paid attention to: everybody ate the peach and threw the pit. I’ve never explained it like that,” laughed Roberts, beaming in a gray suit jacket with short pants, white shirt and sash.

Penn, unrecognizable in the series under layers of makeup and prosthetics that remove hair and add kilos, except for his green eyes and his characteristic facial gesture, considered that it is the “opportune” moment to remember this forgotten figure, and a “reminder how things are not done”.

The revision proposed by the series over eight episodes goes beyond the historical event that triggered Nixon’s resignation, as its title (Gaslit or Gas Light) anticipates, which alludes to a type of psychological abuse in which leads the victim to question their own sanity.

It is suggested that the Arkansas “socialite” suffered, whom her husband ordered locked up in a hotel to prevent her from speaking to the press, since she had connected the dots between the robbery at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Nixon’s re-election committee headed by John Mitchell.

The subtitle, “The ‘Watergate’ was a mistake. Martha was right”, which as of today adorns some buses in the Big Apple, tries to correct the wrong that gave rise to the “Martha Mitchell effect”, as the error is known in the one that a psychologist describes as delirium the real perceptions of a patient.

Several supporting actors also alluded to this, such as Chris Bauer (played by James McCord), the former CIA agent arrested in the espionage operation against Democratic leaders and whom Martha recognized as head of security for the committee in which her husband worked.

“These men who were trying to rationalize their journey in crime (…) also collectively surrounded Martha Mitchell, who was telling the truth loud and clear, physically and violently silenced her, and reviled her as if she were crazy,” the actor said. to Eph.

In a similar way, actor Patton Oswalt, interpreter of who was considered Nixon’s “executioner”, Chuck Colson, who was described as a “true believer who was wildly incompetent, if you can be both things at once “.

The series, which premieres on April 24 on Starz, is directed by Matt Ross and based on the “Slow Burn” podcast, in which the journalist Leon Neyfakh investigated the forgotten characters and the plots that he considers are not paid attention to the best-known account of the scandal. EFE

