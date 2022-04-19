The reason why Julia Roberts has gone 20 years without doing romantic comedies

There was a time when Julia Roberts (54) was the undisputed queen of romantic comedy in the film industry. beautiful woman (1990) her iconic film with Richard Gere made her America’s sweetheart and for a decade there were not a few films cut by the same pattern in which she participated, perhaps highlighting My best friend’s Wedding (1997) and Nothing Hill (1999).

But before he positioned himself as a benchmark for the genre, he had already caught the attention of the Academy with Steel Magnolias (1989), which earned him his first Oscar nomination, and confirmed with Erin Brockovich (200) who was an actress with a wide interpretive register. A fact that she has been in charge of promoting by carefully selecting the roles in which she has participated in the last two decades.

“If I had read a script of the level of Notting Hill or very funny like My best friend’s Wedding, I would have. But nothing good enough has come my way”, he explains in a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine.

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time that has passed and associate it with me not wanting to do a romantic comedy. There hasn’t been a chance until it’s come into my hands Ticket to Paradisewritten and directed by Ol Parker”, adds the actress.

the weight of the family

But the quality of the proposals received is not the only reason that the actress wields. “I have also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just about ‘Is this material any good? It is also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work, the children’s school and the summer vacations”, says Roberts, who married Daniel Moder in 2002.