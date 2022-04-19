The reason that led Julia Roberts to abandon romantic comedies: why she changed her mind

During the nineties, Julia Roberts was positioned as one of the great referents of the romantic comedy. Thanks to a handful of films that became emblematic of the genre, the actress became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, by demonstrating his charm and then establishing a great connection with the public. But almost overnight, Roberts ditched rom-coms in favor of roles that, in many cases, brought her closer to drama. In a recent interview, the protagonist of Erin Brockovich confessed why she walked away from that world, and what made her change her mind.

Pretty Woman, a film that launched Roberts into stardom. Archive

At the end of this 2022, Roberts has the premiere of Ticket to Paradise, a project that will mark her return to the genre that practically saw her born. In a note with New York Timesconfessed why he made the decision to accept this film: “People often misunderstand the amount of time I haven’t done a romantic comedy, as if the reason is that I didn’t want to do them. But if I had read something that had the writing level of Notting Hill or a crazy fun at the height of My best friend’s weddingOr, I would have accepted without hesitation. And that didn’t exist until this movie that Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

One of the main features of the new feature film is that Julia will once again work with one of her great friends in the industry, George Clooney. And that was another of her reasons that prompted her to accept the offer to star in that film: “The truth is that George felt that everything worked only with me. And somehow, we were both available to do it, and that’s where we set sail.”

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will work together again. Reuters, AP and EFE

Later, the actress referred to the importance of her family when accepting a new role, explaining, “The thing is like this: if I had thought that something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations. It’s not all about just saying, ‘Well, I feel like doing this.’ It makes me very proud to give importance to being at home with my family.”

In this line, on the responsibility with respect to her children, Roberts concluded: “As they grow up, and especially in relation to my daughter, I feel the responsibility to show them that I can be creative, and that is important to me, important enough to devote myself perhaps more to my work than to my family. That was something that, for me, was always especially difficult.”

With a release date in the United States for October this year, Ticket to Paradise tells the story of a teenager who, during a tourist trip to Bali, decides to marry a young man she meets there. Her father and her mother, divorced years ago, decide to join forces and travel to that place to ask her daughter to reconsider and resume her life and her studies. Of course, over the course of the story, the adults might reconnect with a romantic bond they thought was lost. Along with Roberts and Clooney, they will also be Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Kaitlyn Dever Y Amanda O’Dempsey.