The racket of the Godó champion, within reach for a good cause

The racket of the champion Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-69 Conde de Godó Trophy It is raffled for charitable reasons. The initiative of the Solidarity Racket returns, which was already inaugurated in the last edition, with Rafael Nadal as a donor of a precious gift that fell to the winner of that draw.

The Foundation of RCT Barcelona-1899 The objective has been set to collect 20,000 euros from those donors who make the contribution that directly puts them in the racket draw through the web raquetasolidaria.org.







The funds will go to the Solidarity Tennis School, with four work points in different neighborhoods of Barcelona: Barceloneta, Torre Baró, Poble Sec and Poble Nou. Social work through tennis with boys and girls at risk of exclusion. There are a hundred who are already in a program that wants to continue growing.

The best values ​​of tennis as a vehicle for social integration in an extracurricular activity for those who otherwise would not have access to this type of help.