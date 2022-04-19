the plot of the film broadcast on Rai 2 iO Donna

Jennifer Lopez and Alex O’Loughlin are the protagonists of Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant (The back-up plan), movie of 2010 directed by Alan Poul, broadcast tonight at 21.20 on Rai 2. Falling in love, getting married, children? Who said that things must be done in this order. Certainly not this light comedy about parenthood. In the cast, also Melissa McCarthyLinda Latin, Michaela Watkins, Danneel Harris, Noureen DeWulf, Anthony Anderson, Tom Bosley, Adam Rose, Carlease Burke and Robert Klein.

The plot of the movie

The protagonist of the film is Zoe (Jennifer Lopez)a woman who, after several amorous disappointments, decides to become a mother by resorting to artificial insemination. The day he has an appointment at the clinic, he gets in the same taxi as Stan (Alex O’Loughlin), with whom he has a little argument and does not know what that will be the beginning of a series of meetings sporadic which will lead them to share more than a chance encounter.

Some time later, in fact, their paths cross again, at the organic market where Stan sells the cheeses he makes on his farm. The third meeting takes place in the pet shop that Zoe runs and, finally, they start dating. When Zoe finds out she is pregnantconfides in her grandmother who raised her after the death of her parents, but she doesn’t know whether to give the good news to Stan too, since he fears that the boy might get scared and run away.

And he’s not completely wrong, because Stan does not feel ready to become a father and, above all, he wanted to do things calmly and in a traditional way. After various hesitations, Zoe confesses the truth. Initially, the partner reacts well, but when the couple discovers that twins are on the way, the balance is upset. Also, the support group for women who decide to have children alone that Zoe attends doesn’t like Stan’s presence in her life.

At the same time, Stan is assailed by doubts of an economic nature: she is still young and fears she will not be able to support the children on the way. So, Zoe, tired of the constant push and pull, believes that the time has come for their paths to part. Love, however, knocks back soon after, at Zoe’s grandmother’s wedding, when the waters break and Stan realizes he’s still in love with her. Finally, just when everything seems to have settled down, a twist breaks into their lives.

The statements of the actress on Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant

“The film turns some real situations into comedy”Jennifer Lopez said at the release. «It teaches you that giving birth to a child is the most extraordinary thing that can be done. It is the first time you understand that you can love someone more than your own life ». And if in the film the actress and singer plays a woman in search of the last piece to compose her puzzle, in real life, it is mother of twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Despite the hype and the presence of the star, Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant did not garner great acclaim. The film, in fact, did not enter the annals of American romantic comedies.

Jennifer Lopez’s career

With over 30 films under his beltHowever, Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is not only a beloved pop star around the world, but also an appreciated actress by both the public and the critics. Among the most important works, Out of sight, Sooner or later I get married, A 5-star love, Shall We Dance?, That mother-in-law monster, The Wall Street girls And Lilies.

And it’s right on the set of Lilies that in 2002, the Lopez met Ben Affleckwith which he had a love story which occupied the covers of half the world, until the breakup, which took place in 2004. After that, Jennifer married Marc Anthony, from whom she divorced in 2014, after the birth of the twins. Among the subsequent stories one cannot fail to mention the great love with Alex Rodriguez, which long looked like it was going to be JLo’s number 4 wedding. But you know, some loves do not end, they make immense turns and then return, as Venditti sings. Like this, in 2021 he began dating Affleck again and what seemed like a passing flirtation takes on the contours of great love.

The Netflix documentary to be released in June

Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant arrives a few days after the announcement of the documentary Netflix on the life of Jennifer Lopezby title Halftime, out June 14. Above all, it comes within days of marriage proposal that the pop star received from Ben Affleck. Is the heated soup not working? Nothing could be more wrong, it seems.

