The Northman: Review and Character Gallery

One of the most anticipated films of the year has arrived in Mexican movie theaters:The Northman. It’s about the Viking epic by Robert Eggers in collaboration with the Icelander Sjón, based on the original Norse legend that inspired Hamlet of Shakespeare.

The Northman features a cast of great artistsso at Panda Ancha we leave you one interactive gallery to familiarize yourself with the main characters of the film before seeing them on the big screen.

The Northman: Review

Director Eggers and his co-writer, the Icelandic poet Sjón unfold a mythical version of 9th century Scandinaviataking us through it section by section.

If this story is anything like Hamletbecause It is inspired by the same 12th century Danish story as Shakespeare.but one with a deft and mystical weaving of the Icelandic fable divided into five multi-layered chapters of drama, drenched in family conflict, barbaric romance and bloodthirsty violence.

The film follows Alexander Skargård as Amleth, a Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s death, King Horwendil. Amleth spends his life repeating the following sentence to himself: “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir”So much so that it becomes his battle cry to highlight his goal.

Each shot is articulated with such depth and precision by the cinematographer Jarin Blaschke that no performance is wasted, all of them accompanied by the vibrant drum sheet music from composers Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough.

Each actor brings the will to launch into madness. Anya Taylor-Joy stands out as the white witch Olga of Birch Forest, a character who is as radiant as she is witty, imbued with quiet confidence and emotional rigor.

Hawke and Willem Dafoe, like Heimir the Fool, are riotously primitive in one of the first scenes of the rite of passage; the seer of björk it is pure magic; and Bang brings dignity and believable lethality to his main antagonist.

Nicole Kidmanmeanwhile, is positively chaotic as Amleth’s queen mother, with a role that calls into question her son’s entire worldview.

That is the beauty of this story of heroes and villains, good and bad, where each of them stands out for the authenticity of the character they interpret. It is about a perspective and about Eggers’ vision of the Old World where he approaches the fallacies of men who are willing to kill and die for the sake of legacy, honor and tradition.

The Northman: Character Gallery

As we mentioned before, The Northman has an impressive cast with Nicole Kidman taking on the role of Queen Gudrun, Amleth’s mother, Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga, Claes Bang as Fjölnir, Björk as Seeress, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Thorfinnr. Check out the full gallery below!