The new reproach of Jada Pinkett Smith to Will Smith

After the violent episode that Will Smith starred at the 94th Academy Awardsvideos of the program “Red Table Talk” circulate on the internet, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and a space where the actress opens her heart, many times, accompanied by her family, who leave the actor with nothing good. In the latest clipping that went viral, the interpreter reproaches her husband the lavish celebration he organized for his 40th birthday.

“I think the turning point in our relationship for me happened when I turned 40. That’s when I had a mid-life crisis,” says Jada. To which the now Oscar winner adds: “Yes, your 40th birthday was my lowest point.”

“The day after his 37th birthday, I even hired a band for his 40th birthday show. I hired a documentary crew, traced his family roots. Her birthday, her 40th, was going to be my thing!” explains the actor about his involvement in the lavish celebration.

After being enthusiastic and very involved in the organization, he admits that it was not the celebration that Jada would have liked. “He told me the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego. I know to this day that she crushed me because it was true. It was not a party for her, ”he recalls in the video about the day after.

Interned in a rehabilitation clinic product of stress and anxiety, Will Smith sees how his projects and even his family crumble after the fit of rage against Chris Rock for a joke he made at the Oscars about the actress’s alopecia. Today the Oscar winner is alone and going through his most difficult moment.

