The new reproach of Jada Pinkett Smith to Will Smith

After the violent episode that Will Smith starred at the 94th Academy Awardsvideos of the program “Red Table Talk” circulate on the internet, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and a space where the actress opens her heart, many times, accompanied by her family, who leave the actor with nothing good. In the latest clipping that went viral, the interpreter reproaches her husband the lavish celebration he organized for his 40th birthday.

“I think the turning point in our relationship for me happened when I turned 40. That’s when I had a mid-life crisis,” says Jada. To which the now Oscar winner adds: “Yes, your 40th birthday was my lowest point.”

Topics

